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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3hEdited

Like the emphasis on the positives. Mass Media will continue to be controlled by Big Medicine and Big Pharma as long as that 10.7 billion keeps flowing. Consequently they will continue to put the emphasis on the negatives and untruths about the goals of RFK Junior. Since consumer prescription advertising was launched, there is no backing out because of competitive pressures to continue to run consumer ads. The TV ads are constructed to convey the message that drugs will make you feel good! Shameful! Years ago key insiders expressed to me that only an Act of Congress will reverse Consumer TV advertising of prescription drugs. Unfortunately our congressman don’t have the courage to give up their share of the big Pharma dollars that help them stay in office. The loudest voices including Senator Cassidy that disparage the goals of RFK Jr. march to the beat of the medical money machine. Has nothing to do with making Americans healthier.

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
3hEdited

Mr. Spicer was a guest of my US rep at a residential campaign event in 2022. I received from his hands a signed copy of his book there, which I read. "Radical Nation." The subtitle is "Joe Biden & Kamala Harris's Dangerous Plan for America." I think that subtitle was 100% on the mark.

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