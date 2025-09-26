The following statement rejecting the United Nations Political declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases was made prior to Secretary Kennedy’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Transcript below:

Secretary Kennedy:

Hi, I am Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secretary of Health and Human Services for the United States of America. This week, the world gathers at the United Nations General Assembly, and I want to take this moment to speak directly to my colleagues around the world about an issue that demands are urgent attention. The global epidemic of chronic disease and mental illness in the United States. Nearly 90% of our healthcare spending goes to these conditions. Our system treats sickness, not health, and is failing childhood. Chronic disease has more than doubled, and as single generation, millions of children now lose healthy years before they reach adulthood. This crisis does not stop At America’s borders. Nations everywhere face rising rates of obesity, diabetes, anxiety, and depression. The numbers are staggering. Seven of the top 10 leading cause of death worldwide are now non-communicable diseases. We can and we must do better. Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is making a once in a generation shift, moving from sick care to genuine healthcare. We launched to make America healthy against strategy, to confront the root cause of chronic disease, especially in children. We’re using targeted executive actions to advance rigorous science, realign incentives, raise public awareness, and strengthen collaboration with the private sector. We’re putting nutrition, physical fitness, and responsible medicine back at the center of health. We’re calling out the truth. Ultra processed food drives chronic disease, too much screen time feeds anxiety and depression. We are investing in mental health, especially for our children. At NIH, we’re funding research on screen time stress, social media addiction, and over medicalization so that we can better protect younger people in the digital age. Chronic disease and mental illness are global challenges that demand a global response. None of us can defeat the epidemic alone, but the United Nations General Assemblies approach is misdirected at times both too much and too little. It exceeds the UN’s proper role while ignoring some of the most pressing health issues, and that’s why the United States rejects it. A sound global health policy must respect families and cultures and communities. It must be practical, cost-effective, and locally driven. More specifically, we cannot accept language that pushes radical gender ideology. We believe in the biological reality of sex. Women deserve dignity, safety, and women only spaces. We cannot accept claims of a constitutional or international right to abortion. As President Trump has said, global bureaucrats have absolutely no business. The sovereignty of nations that wish to protect innocent life. We also can’t cede authority to the World Health Organization. The W ho’s failure during COVID caused the world valuable time and countless lives. Until the WHO undergoes meaningful reform. It cannot claim credibility or leadership, but disagreement does not mean paralysis. As I’ve said before, the United States may walk away from the WHO, but we will never walk away from the world. We stand ready to lead, to partner, and to innovate with every nation committed to a healthier future. A future with chronic disease becomes the exception, not the rule. We need to start giving chronic disease equal attention as infectious disease. I invite you to join us in this mission. The future of our children depends on it. A future with children inherit health and not illness. As I often say, a healthy person has a thousand dreams, a sick person has only one together. Let’s give the dreams back to the people. Thank you.

Produced by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The following is the video record and a transcript of Secretary Kennedy’s historic speech to the United Nations on Thursday, September 25, 2025. This is not just a rejection of the terms of the United Nations Political declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases. This is a rejection of the entire globalist agenda and “New World Order”. Elections have consequences. It appears that preserving the sovereignty of the United States of America against the many onslaughts of the Globalist agenda will be one of those consequences. The United Nations is not the one world socialist government that it aspires and pretends to be. It has developed a massive case of mission creep (like all bureaucracies do throughout history) and it needs to either stop this one world government pretentious overreach and get back to its original mission and function, or to be replaced.

Secretary Kennedy:



We launched the Make America Healthy Again agenda to confront the root causes of chronic disease, especially for children. We put nutrition, physical fitness, and responsible medicine back at the center of health. That’s why we’re calling out the truth. Ultra-processed food is driving chronic disease. America has the highest chronic disease burden on Earth. This is both a public health crisis and an economic crisis. We now spend 90% of healthcare costs, about $4 trillion a year on chronic disease. It’s also a national security crisis. Seven out of every 10 American children cannot qualify for military service. America suffers more than anybody else, but this is a global calamity. More than 40 million people die around the world each year from chronic disease, and seven out of the 10 most common causes of death are chronic disease. President Trump wants to lead the effort globally against ultra-processed foods, and the medical, and physical illness associated with it. We’re calling on the international community to come together to combat this scourge. We cannot defeat the epidemic alone, but the UN’s approach is misdirected. It attempts both too little and too much. It exceeds the UN’s proper role while ignoring the most pressing healthy issues, and that’s why the United States will reject it. More specifically, we cannot accept language that pushes destructive gender ideology. Neither can we accept claims of a constitutional or international right to abortion. The WHO cannot claim credibility or leadership until it undergoes radical reform. The United States objects to the political declaration of non-communicable diseases. Member states decided earlier this year that this meeting should approve a declaration in advance by consensus to ensure this gathering would not be marred by controversy. But the declaration is filled with controversy, with provisions about everything from taxes to oppressive management by international bodies of communicable diseases. The draft declaration before us today should not have been included in today’s agenda. The United States will walk away from the declaration, but we will never walk away from the world or our commitment to end chronic disease. We stand ready to lead, to partner, to innovate with every nation committed to a healthier future. We need [inaudible 00:02:48] attention to infectious disease.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The UN declaration Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have rejected was a Trojan Horse that would have:

Mandated digital surveillance of all citizens

Dictated tax policy to sovereign nations

Given corporations direct policy control

Created an “interoperable” tracking system

Used climate change to justify health tyranny

You can find the WHO statement regarding the United Nations Political declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases hotlinked here and at this web address:

https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2025/09/25/default-calendar/fourth-high-level-meeting-of-the-un-general-assembly-on-the-prevention-and-control-of-ncds-and-the-promotion-of-mental-health-and-wellbeing-(hlm4)

Here is a link to a site where the actual statement can be downloaded.

For those who wish to read it directly, malone.news is providing archived screenshots below: