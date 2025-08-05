Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
41m

It seems to me that, long term, the only thing that will work is revoking the vaccine makers immunity to civil lawsuits, which never should have been granted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
39m

To quote one of the great political minds of our time, we must be unburdened by what has been.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert W Malone MD, MS and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture