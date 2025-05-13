Malone News

Danielle J. Duperret, ND/PhD
4h

I believe there is a great need for education. Many approaches once dismissed as “quackery” are, in fact, legitimate—and have helped or even cured thousands. Over 55 years ago, while living in France, I was already reading books on natural remedies and learning about the dangers of fluoride and the importance of removing it from our water. Earthing, or grounding, which is gaining popularity today, was already well known 60 years ago. Yesterday, I heard a physician describe the “new” practice of waiting to cut a baby’s umbilical cord until it stops pulsating. Yet this is not new to me—my first child was born at home 41 years ago, and my midwife was already aware of this simple but powerful wisdom. I believe the entire medical curriculum needs to be scratched and rebuilt—from a foundation of truth, prevention, and respect for the body’s innate intelligence.

Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

That is the Big Pharma push to bypass drug distributors and retail pharmacist and sell directly to the patient. Letting AI control the scenario and have a corporate doctor approve the prescription and ship it directly to the patient.. Perk has opened the door to this process and it should be shut quickly! The average senior is on at least 6 to 9 meds and the drug interactions and the impact on the functioning of different organ systems are negative in many cases. The GLP1 weight loss injections are bonanza for those pushing it, and there is no real understanding of the long-term effects that are negative. When the drug is known to deplete muscle mass that includes the heart and that means a shorter lifespan. We are off the rails with the allopathic medicine model and it’s time to stop this nonsense.! I just reviewed the impact of multiple drugs on a senior friend and the drug interactions and impact

On her organ systems create a very fragile existence. Locked into pathic medicine model until the day she expires. Considering that the push for RNA is as strong as it was in 2021 says that we are going down the wrong road and it will not stop.!

The medical profiteers run the show and they have all kinds of games. They will play to keep it profitable.

