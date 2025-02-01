At a donor meeting for CPAC, where I was asked to speak in 2023, I had the honor of spending an hour with Kash Patel. My honest opinion is that this man is extraordinary. He is sharp as a knife, witty as heck, with a cutting sense of both humility and humanity. Kash is a highly experienced federal investigator and a litigator. Patel, a former Department of Defense (DoD) chief of staff, is also qualified to manage a large organization like the FBI. He played a key role in investigating Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election, challenging the FBI's inquiry and its misuse of FISA warrants.

As one of the FBI’s most vigorous critics and having directly investigated their corrupt methods during Trump’s first term, he is in a position to weed out the corruption at the FBI. I believe this may actually be one of the most critical positions in Trump’s cabinet.

After we heard him speak and I personally spoke with him at CPAC, Jill and I listened to his book: “Government Gangsters.” It was one of the most enjoyable audiobooks we have ever listened to. Not only will you truly get to know and understand the man - who has an extremely compelling life story- but you will also be highly entertained and come away with a renewed love of country.

His nomination for director of the FBI is brilliant, and I believe he may be the best- and most honest- director that the FBI has ever had.

To that end, below are some of the more entertaining as well as important clips from the Senate hearing on Kash Patel’s confirmation for the position of Director of the FBI.

“I think you’re star-spangled awesome”

The clip below is just downright funny. Honestly, Senator John Kennedy is a hoot!

Kennedy: “Amy Klobuchar went 3 minutes over.”

Grassley: “I won’t let anybody else abuse the time.”

Kennedy: “I’m telling you right now I’m going to abuse it.”

Moving on to another exchange - with Senator Mike Lee and Kash Patel.

This video clip below is more serious, and frankly, as Kash Patel states, there are 255 thousand reasons to fire and arrest a lot of FBI agents.

But what does Kash Patel really think about the FBI and the DoJ? He lays it all out below.



The deep state is deathly afraid of Patel, because he knows where the bodies are buried, and he is going to exhume them one by one.

Hold on to your hats, ‘cause the dust ain’t settled yet!

This is what Kash Patel envisions for the FBI:

But let’s let Senator Ted Cruz have the last word on Thursday’s hearing:

Cruz: “The Democrats' performance today at Kash Patel's confirmation hearing reminded me of a line from Shakespeare's Macbeth:

'It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.'

They stomped their feet and yelled but offered nothing of substance. With two decades of public service, Kash is the right man for the job.”

Cruz: “But what they are afraid of is that Kash Patel will do exactly what Donald Trump promised!”

