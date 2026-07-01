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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

My parents survived the depression with homesteading. Large depression age garden which became a victory garden with rabbit hutches. Grapes, Apple trees. In the early forties I carried buckets of water to the garden. I lunched out of the garden. Not until after WWII could they afford a hose. Lot was 280 feet deep. Canning in the fall was a busy time and my mother did most of the work. Watched the movie Groundswell on Netflix about regenerative farming. We have a long way to go to save this planet. We should be working with nature and not trying to change nature. Unfortunately, it is very apparent in medicine we are laser focused on doing the opposite with mRNA injections. Over 500 research projects active. ROI is controlling the direction of medical research.

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
8hEdited

Book ordered Can't wait. Thanks Hope it is a massive hit.

Besides farming where people wear many hats to accomplish it which is hat makes it so dynamic, I also look at many trades in the same way: carpentry furniture making, welding, machining, blacksmithing and ornamental iron work. boat building, sewing, weaving mechanical repair, book writing, Tiny house building (don't expect to walk into a large home and an affordable mortgage. most all which can be done by individuals. Build Skill Sets is what I recommend to everyone no matter what age, but particularly the young.

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