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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

The Legal Framework: How Government Scientists Get Lifetime Cash Flows

The system was codified in the 1980s through a series of tech transfer laws—the Stevenson-Wydler Act (1980) and the Federal Technology Transfer Act (1986) being the big ones. The logic was: if government scientists invent something, they should share in the upside to incentivize innovation. Not unreasonable in theory. In practice, it created a machine.

How the money flows:

NIH licenses patents to pharma companies

Pharma pays royalties on sales back to NIH

NIH distributes a cut to the named inventors by statutory formula

Payments are bi-annual, every year, for the life of the patent (often 20+ years)

The estate keeps collecting after the inventor dies—yes, payments go "To The Estate of..."

The statutory formula per inventor, per license, per year:

Tier

Royalty Amount

Inventor Cut

1

First $2,000

100%

2

$2,001 – $50,000

15%

3

Above $50,000

25%

Annual cap: $150,000 per inventor per year. That's per license. A scientist named on multiple patents with multiple licensees can pull substantial money, year after year after year.

A GAO report found that from 1980–2019, HHS held 4,446 U.S. patents. Just 32 licenses on a handful of blockbuster drugs generated up to $2 billion in royalties. Three individual licenses broke $100 million each. The HPV vaccine Gardasil alone—developed from NCI technology—is a massive cash engine.

🩸 The Gallo Case: Fraud, Glory, and a Revenue Stream That Never Stopped

Robert Gallo's story is the template for understanding how broken incentives intersect with big money.

The short version: Gallo at NCI claimed to have discovered the AIDS virus (HTLV-III) and filed a patent in April 1984. The problem? The French team at Pasteur Institute under Luc Montagnier had already isolated the virus (LAV) and sent samples to Gallo's lab in September 1983—with a written agreement restricting commercial use. Gallo's lab used those samples extensively. The patent examiner later stated she would never have granted the patent had she known the French had a competing application.

A 1994 HHS Inspector General inquiry found Gallo failed to disclose the French work to the patent office. The summary was described as "damning" by Pasteur's director. Gallo was eventually found guilty of scientific misconduct by the Office of Research Integrity—though that finding was later walked back on appeal on a technicality about the standard of proof, not because the underlying facts were exonerating.

The money never stopped. The 1987 settlement split royalties 50/50 between the US and France. By 1994, HHS had pulled over $20 million in royalties, Pasteur $14 million. The HIV blood test patent generated revenue for decades. Gallo personally collected royalties the entire time.

Was he fired? He was pushed out of his lab chief position at NCI in 1995 after years of investigations, but he landed softly—heading the Institute of Human Virology at University of Maryland, which received substantial NIH funding. The royalty payments to him as named inventor continued regardless of employment status. That's the genius of the system: once your name is on the patent, the checks arrive twice a year no matter what.

💉 Fauci: The Interleukin-2 Money Trail

Fauci's royalty situation is less scandalous in origin but reveals the same structural opacity.

Fauci and his deputy Clifford Lane developed interleukin-2 as an AIDS treatment in the 1980s. Between 1997 and 2004, they each received about $45,000 in royalties. Open The Books later documented 37 royalty payments to Fauci between 2010 and 2021, mostly from Santa Cruz Biotechnology.

Fauci's defense: he told the AP in 2005 he donates all royalties to charity, that he tried to refuse the money but was told he was legally obligated to accept it. Whether he actually donated—NIH doesn't track it, and Fauci never provided proof.

The deeper problem isn't whether Fauci kept the money. It's that:

Royalty payments are classified as "federal compensation" — meaning they don't appear on public financial disclosure forms

The amounts are hidden behind FOIA exemptions for "confidential commercial information"

No independent verification exists for what individual scientists receive or what they do with it

The firewall between scientist-inventors and the licensing process is entirely self-policed by NIH

🎯 Was the Research Valid? Does It Have Positive Value?

This is where it gets uncomfortable, because the answer is: sometimes yes, sometimes deeply compromised, and the system is designed to blur the distinction.

The valid side

Some NIH-derived patents produced genuine breakthroughs. Gardasil prevents cervical cancer. Synagis protects premature infants from RSV. HIV antiretrovirals developed from NIH research have saved lives. The tech transfer system, in principle, moves taxpayer-funded discoveries into commercial products that wouldn't exist otherwise.

The compromised side

Gallo's HIV test patent was built on misappropriated French research. The patent was arguably fraudulent. The royalties were arguably unjust enrichment—the exact claim Pasteur made. Yet the checks kept clearing for decades. The research that actually discovered HIV was Montagnier's (Nobel Prize 2008, which pointedly excluded Gallo). The commercial value was real, but the attribution and compensation were corrupt.

Fauci's interleukin-2 work: The drug never became a blockbuster AIDS treatment. It had modest utility at best and significant toxicity. The royalties were small potatoes compared to Gallo's situation, but the conflict of interest is the same—a researcher directing clinical trials on a treatment they personally profit from, with no meaningful disclosure to the public.

The broader pattern: When a government scientist's personal income depends on a drug's commercial success, the incentive to honestly assess safety and efficacy is compromised. The NIH's firewall is a joke—the IRB is told whether a researcher receives royalties but not the amount. The IRB is composed of NIH colleagues. The system runs on trust in a building where everyone knows where the bodies are buried.

🏛️ The Big Picture

The $150,000 annual cap sounds modest until you realize:

A scientist can be named on multiple patents with different licensees

Payments continue for 20+ years per patent

The estate keeps collecting after death

No public disclosure exists—neither the amounts nor the conflicts

A well-positioned NIH scientist with their name on 3–4 commercially successful patents can quietly pull high six figures annually for decades, entirely hidden from public view, while directing research agendas and clinical trials involving the very products generating their income.

The GAO report noted that NIH had 93 patents that contributed to 34 FDA-approved drugs — and those 34 drugs generated up to $2 billion in royalties. The concentration is extreme. A tiny number of scientists attached to a tiny number of blockbuster patents capture enormous long-term cash flows.

Gallo wasn't an anomaly. He was the prototype. The system was built to reward people exactly like him, and it still does.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
6h

Let's suppose that you are attacked by an angry mob of 16 people wielding blunt objects. The surveillance video had facial recognition technology that positively identified all 16 attackers. You sustained multiple injuries that were verified by a physician and fully documented in your medical record. However, there's a catch. The attack was so chaotic that the surveillance footage is not able to decipher which assailant landed which specific blows. Therefore, you cannot conclusively link any specific injury with any specific assailant. Heck, your injuries themselves are suspect - sure they are documented, and the timing of the injuries matches up with the timeframe of the assault, we have to remember that correlation does not equal causation. Because you can't prove that ANY of your injuries were caused by ANY of the assailants, then NONE of the assailants are responsible for ANY of injuries. And thus, we can further conclude that being attacked by an angry mob is 100% safe. That's the principle by which the CDC does vaccine safety research.

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