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Truth Seeker
7hEdited

Thank you so much for writing this article. I just read and forwarded to many of my friends. This is truly my number one daily concern for my family. Health is number one. Without it you have nothing. I feel like MAHA is dead. To have RFK jr. defend glyphosate on Joe Rogan or at least say there are bigger fish to fry, literally destroyed my belief that this will ever be righted for the American people. That man spent 30 years of his life helping those against the malfeasance of the use of glyphosate and for him to blow it off and move on just killed me. How do we help those who can make real change see the horrific consequences the use of these chemicals and practices will bring to our young children? When are they going to finally choose health over making money? In the end, like you said, this isn't necessary for crops its just a convenience for harvest and profit making. Where can I go to help make a difference?

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Hubert Karreman, VMD's avatar
Hubert Karreman, VMD
7hEdited

As a person who's been in agriculture since the early 1980s, and finding out about using glyphosate being used to desiccate crops prior to harvest, I was shocked. I couldn't believe that agriculture had come to stooping *that* low.

But I'm biased, I've been in the Organic sector for so long now that I shouldn't any longer be shocked at what they do in the conventional sector.

I don't know how to say this other than people need to support certified organic farming. It's really that simple. All the regulations and policy are already there. It's not perfect though I know.

Just been disking soil to plant a mix of oats and crimson clover. Yep, disking, which exposes soil - and the earth's aroma is wonderful. Need to disk since we don't use sprays of any type at any time. Burn diesel fuel ($6.50/gal now) but the 20 acres will have oats and clover with no fungicides or other -cides.

Farming without chemicals can be done and it starts with what's between one's ears.

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