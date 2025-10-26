Sunday Strip: A Retrospective Analysis Between:
Blue Hair Dye and Mental Illness... Any questions?
Have we stopped prosecuting the truth-tellers?
John Kiriakou was the whistleblower who exposed the CIA torture program. For doing this, he was convicted and imprisoned for 30 months, while none of the officials who ordered or carried out torture were criminally charged under the Obama administration (or prior).
He was a former CIA officer who publicly confirmed in December 2007 that the CIA had used the torture technique known as waterboarding on the al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah. Yet he is the only CIA officer who was criminally prosecuted regarding the interrogation program. None of those involved in the illegal torture program set up by the CIA were ever charged or persecuted.
To be clear: the CIA’s post-9/11 “enhanced interrogation” or waterboarding program did not produce uniquely valuable intelligence that couldn’t have been obtained by lawful means. That conclusion has been reached by the U.S. Senate, intelligence oversight bodies, and multiple later reviews.
It is believed that Kiriakou’s prosecution was effectively a retrospective punishment for his whistle-blowing on torture. Obama decided not to prosecute any CIA officers, officials, or contractors involved in torture, his administration invoking the “look forward, not backward” doctrine. However, while declining to prosecute those who ordered or committed torture, which is illegal under the law. Obama’s Department of Justice, under Attorney General Eric Holder, went after John Kiriakou, using the 1917 Espionage Act, a law originally designed to punish spies. Yep- basically more lawfare.
This has effectively silenced other whistleblowers within the government who might have come forward during Biden’s authoritarian regime.
Never forget - The Biden administration persecuted those who were in Trump 1.0 when he came to power.
Can you imagine what would have happened if Kamala had become president?
The only thing that saved our country was President Trump’s re-election. Having spent too much time in Europe lately, I can attest to how bad these far-left regimes have become.
The authoritarian, globalist, far-left regimes that have gained control of so many nations and the European Union are out of control. We were a hair’s breadth away from it happening here.
Thank God for Trump 2.0.
In the meantime, whistleblowers Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and John Kiriakou are all still presidential pardon hopefuls. Time will tell.
This storyline could be applied to almost every blue state and sanctuary city in America.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work here and elsewhere, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Regarding the Venezuela meme, someone needs to take a picture in a NYC store before the Nov 2025 election and then, should Mandami get elected, take one after the election. The caption could read "New York City before & after socialism" and at the bottom "This only took one election"
😂😂😂! Lots of laughs today, from Clinton and his “ballroom” to Warren’s new addition to the WH. Loved the video on CA. Very true! Let’s hope the end is near!! Thanks for a Sunday morning day brightener!