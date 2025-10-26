Have we stopped prosecuting the truth-tellers?

John Kiriakou was the whistleblower who exposed the CIA torture program. For doing this, he was convicted and imprisoned for 30 months, while none of the officials who ordered or carried out torture were criminally charged under the Obama administration (or prior).

He was a former CIA officer who publicly confirmed in December 2007 that the CIA had used the torture technique known as waterboarding on the al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah. Yet he is the only CIA officer who was criminally prosecuted regarding the interrogation program. None of those involved in the illegal torture program set up by the CIA were ever charged or persecuted.

To be clear: the CIA’s post-9/11 “enhanced interrogation” or waterboarding program did not produce uniquely valuable intelligence that couldn’t have been obtained by lawful means. That conclusion has been reached by the U.S. Senate, intelligence oversight bodies, and multiple later reviews.

It is believed that Kiriakou’s prosecution was effectively a retrospective punishment for his whistle-blowing on torture. Obama decided not to prosecute any CIA officers, officials, or contractors involved in torture, his administration invoking the “look forward, not backward” doctrine. However, while declining to prosecute those who ordered or committed torture, which is illegal under the law. Obama’s Department of Justice, under Attorney General Eric Holder, went after John Kiriakou, using the 1917 Espionage Act, a law originally designed to punish spies. Yep- basically more lawfare.

This has effectively silenced other whistleblowers within the government who might have come forward during Biden’s authoritarian regime.

Never forget - The Biden administration persecuted those who were in Trump 1.0 when he came to power.

Can you imagine what would have happened if Kamala had become president?

The only thing that saved our country was President Trump’s re-election. Having spent too much time in Europe lately, I can attest to how bad these far-left regimes have become.

The authoritarian, globalist, far-left regimes that have gained control of so many nations and the European Union are out of control. We were a hair’s breadth away from it happening here.

Thank God for Trump 2.0.

In the meantime, whistleblowers Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and John Kiriakou are all still presidential pardon hopefuls. Time will tell.

This storyline could be applied to almost every blue state and sanctuary city in America.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it via social media or email. Share

MAHA going forward:

“Real ClearPolitics” put out an an excellent article this week titled:

This in-depth analysis lays out the importance of MAHA for the Republicans to do well in the midterms and where the political movement is right now.

It is most definitely the best MSM article on MAHA that I have read recently.