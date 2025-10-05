Sunday Strip: A Sombrero on a PigIs still a pigRobert W Malone MD, MSOct 05, 20258379272ShareMs. Schummer is big mad about the Sombrero trolling…SubscribeMalone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work here and elsewhere, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share8379272SharePrevious
A couple of weeks ago I was installing some windows at a cousins house. I brought up all of our family members that have passed and asked him if he thought he would see them again, he paused and said, no. He asked me and I said yes I do, I think we will see them one day. He asked me again and I said yes, I really do. I’ve had this exact conversation with my wife.
In so many situations we have to believe without seeing. Just looking back over the past 5 years we knew things were horribly wrong. All along many of us were praying that things would get back to normal. For years nothing seemed to change. We had to keep praying and believing some sense of common good would return.
Just the other day I was here on substack talking to Barbara Lee and she said “Pray, worship God with gratitude and live in the thought that good will prevail. I personally feel quite hopeful”. Shouldn’t we all think and live this way, Thank You Barbara Lee!!
Last weekend my brother came up to New Hampshire for a visit. There’s been a bunch of Bald Eagles around and just as we were talking about them one came flying over our heads, what a beautiful sight.
In the scripture it compares the life of a believer to an eagle. When a mother eagle is going to have a baby eagle she lays an egg. For thirty five days she has to sit on the egg to keep it warm. She never feels the eaglet kick, the egg doesn’t grow any larger. There’s no sign that what’s on the inside of the egg is alive. The mother eagle could think if it was alive it would move a little bit. At least she would hear something. But day after day the mother eagle sits unmoved by what she doesn’t feel. Unmoved by what’s not changing. On the thirty fifth day after no signs of life suddenly the little eaglet starts pecking its way out of the shell. Before long it hatches healthy and whole.
Think about the faith it takes for that mother eagle to sit on that egg that seems dead. Many times, like the mother eagle, you are going to have to believe something is happening when you can’t see any sign of it. Your going to have to sit on that promise, believing, expecting, praying, thanking, when your not feeling anything moving, when your not seeing any growth.
Deep down she must know something is happening that she can’t see. There’s something in the eagles DNA, something put in her by the creator that says I don’t have to see a sign, I don’t have to feel a kick, I know my baby is alive, I know my due season is coming. I know on the thirty fifth day this baby eaglet is going to hatch.
You may have promises you’ve been standing on for a long time, dreams God has put in your heart. Every circumstance says it’s never going to happen. What you’re believing for is dead. It would have kicked by now. You would have seen some improvement, some growth. Keep your faith. We have to keep praying, keep thanking God, it’s coming. We have to walk by faith not sight. The creator is going to deliver what’s in my spirit.
As we have witnessed things can change, our prayers can come true. Watching the video of you questioning that Pfizer executive is something I’ve been praying for, for years. It may not have happened exactly as I would have thought, in a televised congressional hearing, but still it happened. Keep praying and keep being faithful, your dreams can come true. Things can and have turned around. Happy Sunday everyone! J.Goodrich
Oh my! Today was great! The Pharmahoe tribe almost had me spit out my coffee. The video with the sombrero guy speaking like President Trump was Hilarious! So very good. Thank you again for your time and humor. You guys are the best. Much love from a momma of 3 who didn't bend the knee for anyone or any shot.