According to Nate Silver of 538 fame, new modeling of the 2024 presidential electoral results has estimated Biden’s chances of winning the election at 28%, which Nate personally believes is too high…
Even though Biden’s chances have fallen considerably in our forecast — to 28 percent now from 35 percent before the debate — it’s still probably too optimistic. He likely isn’t capable of providing the sort of performance he needs to fully realize his chances of a comeback.
When pollster and modeler Nate Silver personally goes after the President, that is a clear indication that the democrat tide has turned.
Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, Mr. President…
This is the “Plan C” now being floated by operatives in the DNC:
Kamala Harris: President
Barack Obama: Vice-President
This option is allowed under the Constitution, as Obama just can’t serve a third presidential term. The only downside for Democrats is that the third-in-line for succession is the Speaker of the House…
Jill wants me to translate these three memes relating to the recent British election for Americans who may not follow UK politics as closely as I do. The key issue here is that the UK Uniparty has even tighter control of its politics than the US Uniparty does in the USA. If you read corporate media, you would think a political earthquake has occurred in the UK. This narrative asserts that in a stunning blowout victory, the leftist “Labor Party” (led by new PM Sir Keir Rodney Starmer) has replaced the center-right “Tories” or “Conservatives” led by outgoing PM Rishi Sunak. But the truth of the matter is that both “Labor” and “Tory” parties are singing from the same hymnal - World Economic Forum leadership and planning. DEI, ESG, Stakeholder Capitalism etc. The whole nine yards. And Starmer is signaling that it is now time to “reset” the ties between the UK and the EU. In even clearer subtext messaging, Starmer has stated that the “UK needed a “bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are” but that he knew that “one of the great strengths of this nation has always been to navigate a way to calmer waters”. The “Great Reset” was apparently not enough, and now the UK needs a “Bigger Reset”.
In this meme from British cartoonist Bob Moran, former Tory PM Rishi Sunak is tossing the keys to the WEF wrecking ball to incoming Labor PM Keir Starmer.
This meme points out that Keir Starmer is basically replaying the agenda pioneered by former Labor PM Tony Blair (another WEF darling) when Blair tried to rebrand the Labor party as the “New Labor” Party.
I’ve been thinking about all of our border issues.
bor-der: a LINE separating two political or geographical areas especially but not just limited to a country; the edge or BOUNDARY.
This administration has broken nearly every federal immigration law. Biden has illegally let in 10 million people which honestly, is a low number. There are 40 states with a population less than 10 million. This has never been done in the history of our country and unbelievably it’s been done at the behest of one man.
If we think about the way our own government has destroyed our countries borders we must also see how psychologically they have themselves crossed many other borders. Because of their desire to take control over us they have manipulated us into accepting all of these issues that we know are wrong. Covid was huge but look at what they have pushed on our kids in our schools, or our having to bend a knee too tiny portions of the population, hell we have even allowed them to cross a border (line) allowing men into the little girls room.
They segregate us into classes of people based on race, ethnicity, gender and sexuality. These are all examples of borders that we have been coerced to let them cross. These control freaks (communists) are masters at manipulating and coercing us into accepting things that we would normally never accept. As many have ignored their control and manipulations, you see, they keep moving the goal posts to take more control. When you stand up and say “no” thats when the real conflict begins. This is where their tyranny and their desire for total control turns into mental or physical harm, abuse, and or restraints. In a sick twisted way I wonder if their psychological social experiments on us are done to see just how far they can push us down their road of perversion. It’s obvious to all that choose not to ignore, communists have no BOUNDARIES.
It’s time we all stand up and say we are done with our physical borders and our personal borders being overrun. When will enough be enough?J.Goodrich
The 20 people stealing in the bank meme is spot on!
That is EXACTLY what is going on in our country with one exception: the 20 people are being protected by a media that is in charge of preserving our FREEDOM OF SPEECH!