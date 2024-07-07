According to Nate Silver of 538 fame, new modeling of the 2024 presidential electoral results has estimated Biden’s chances of winning the election at 28%, which Nate personally believes is too high…

Even though Biden’s chances have fallen considerably in our forecast — to 28 percent now from 35 percent before the debate — it’s still probably too optimistic. He likely isn’t capable of providing the sort of performance he needs to fully realize his chances of a comeback.

When pollster and modeler Nate Silver personally goes after the President, that is a clear indication that the democrat tide has turned.

Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, Mr. President…

This is the “Plan C” now being floated by operatives in the DNC:

Kamala Harris: President

Barack Obama: Vice-President

This option is allowed under the Constitution, as Obama just can’t serve a third presidential term. The only downside for Democrats is that the third-in-line for succession is the Speaker of the House…

Jill wants me to translate these three memes relating to the recent British election for Americans who may not follow UK politics as closely as I do. The key issue here is that the UK Uniparty has even tighter control of its politics than the US Uniparty does in the USA. If you read corporate media, you would think a political earthquake has occurred in the UK. This narrative asserts that in a stunning blowout victory, the leftist “Labor Party” (led by new PM Sir Keir Rodney Starmer) has replaced the center-right “Tories” or “Conservatives” led by outgoing PM Rishi Sunak. But the truth of the matter is that both “Labor” and “Tory” parties are singing from the same hymnal - World Economic Forum leadership and planning. DEI, ESG, Stakeholder Capitalism etc. The whole nine yards. And Starmer is signaling that it is now time to “reset” the ties between the UK and the EU. In even clearer subtext messaging, Starmer has stated that the “UK needed a “bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are” but that he knew that “one of the great strengths of this nation has always been to navigate a way to calmer waters”. The “Great Reset” was apparently not enough, and now the UK needs a “Bigger Reset”.

In this meme from British cartoonist Bob Moran, former Tory PM Rishi Sunak is tossing the keys to the WEF wrecking ball to incoming Labor PM Keir Starmer.

This meme points out that Keir Starmer is basically replaying the agenda pioneered by former Labor PM Tony Blair (another WEF darling) when Blair tried to rebrand the Labor party as the “New Labor” Party.

