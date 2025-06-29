New York is already lost. The best they can hope for now is that Eric Adams manages to capture enough votes to win in November.

But this poisoned apple is the gift that keeps on giving to the Republicans. His radical views will be used as talking points for the mid-term elections!

One of his slogans was “ globalize the intifada ,”

Zohran Mamdani has taken a clear and public stance in support of expanding access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth in New York City

A citywide rent freeze on all rent-stabilized units

Creation of a Social Housing Development Agency to build 200,000 publicly owned housing units over the next decade (think Cabrini Green)

Increased taxes on the wealthy and corporations, including a proposed 2% city income tax on those earning over $1 million, and higher corporate taxes

Free public transportation and subsidized groceries

Universal childcare

Expanded tenant protections and an end to no-fault evictions

Zohran Mamdani has a well-documented history of supporting the movement to defund the police

Let's make Mamdani the new face of the Democratic Party!

2028 here we come!

Code switching with Zohran Mamdani!

“If this socialist mayoral candidate wins in New York City, you’re gonna see real estate values skyrocket even more in Palm Beach, because people are gonna get out of that city.” Gov. DeSantis

On to Florida, where governing is done a little differently than in NYC!

Gators, ICE, and Florida - a partnership few could have dream of!

If you aren’t up to speed on the Gator news story, stay with me on this and watch the video below:

Why alligators and ICE?

The connection between alligators and the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stems from the new migrant detention facility being built on an abandoned airport in the Florida Everglades, which has been nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

The facility’s remote location is situated in an area surrounded by alligator-infested swampland, serving as both a literal security feature and a theme in government communications and memes.

‘Gators have been used in official DHS statements and social media memes, which are pretty darn funny!

Even better, the DEI Democrat organizations immediately tried (and failed) to make the alligator link politically incorrect. The usual suspects - that is, the radical arm of the environmental movement, Native American groups, and illegal immigrant advocates are now protesting the facility, citing both “ecological harm” and “cultural insensitivity.” I just love to think of these progressives out in the middle of mosquito-infested, nowhere land, in the blazing hot sun, protesting the repurposing of an old airport.

Below are “real” images from the protests happening outside of the facility.

Honestly, the absurdity is beyond funny, and if the DHS branding themselves as alligators is what the Democrats’ plan of attack will be in the 2026 and 2028 election cycles, more power to them!

Yeh- this is going to go over like a lead balloon in 2026!

