New York is already lost. The best they can hope for now is that Eric Adams manages to capture enough votes to win in November.
But this poisoned apple is the gift that keeps on giving to the Republicans. His radical views will be used as talking points for the mid-term elections!
One of his slogans was “globalize the intifada,”
Zohran Mamdani has taken a clear and public stance in support of expanding access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth in New York City
A citywide rent freeze on all rent-stabilized units
Creation of a Social Housing Development Agency to build 200,000 publicly owned housing units over the next decade (think Cabrini Green)
Increased taxes on the wealthy and corporations, including a proposed 2% city income tax on those earning over $1 million, and higher corporate taxes
Free public transportation and subsidized groceries
Universal childcare
Expanded tenant protections and an end to no-fault evictions
Zohran Mamdani has a well-documented history of supporting the movement to defund the police
Let's make Mamdani the new face of the Democratic Party!
2028 here we come!
Code switching with Zohran Mamdani!
“If this socialist mayoral candidate wins in New York City, you’re gonna see real estate values skyrocket even more in Palm Beach, because people are gonna get out of that city.”
Gov. DeSantis
On to Florida, where governing is done a little differently than in NYC!
Gators, ICE, and Florida - a partnership few could have dream of!
If you aren’t up to speed on the Gator news story, stay with me on this and watch the video below:
Why alligators and ICE?
The connection between alligators and the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stems from the new migrant detention facility being built on an abandoned airport in the Florida Everglades, which has been nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."
The facility’s remote location is situated in an area surrounded by alligator-infested swampland, serving as both a literal security feature and a theme in government communications and memes.
‘Gators have been used in official DHS statements and social media memes, which are pretty darn funny!
Even better, the DEI Democrat organizations immediately tried (and failed) to make the alligator link politically incorrect. The usual suspects - that is, the radical arm of the environmental movement, Native American groups, and illegal immigrant advocates are now protesting the facility, citing both “ecological harm” and “cultural insensitivity.” I just love to think of these progressives out in the middle of mosquito-infested, nowhere land, in the blazing hot sun, protesting the repurposing of an old airport.
Below are “real” images from the protests happening outside of the facility.
Honestly, the absurdity is beyond funny, and if the DHS branding themselves as alligators is what the Democrats’ plan of attack will be in the 2026 and 2028 election cycles, more power to them!
Yeh- this is going to go over like a lead balloon in 2026!
Blast from the Past- Just in case you missed this, JD Vance has his own opinion on the topic of “childless cat ladies”. Which then triggered a dead media meltdown.
Hilarious memes!! I read a clever new name for Mamdani. Just shuffle a few letters, and he’s “I Madman.” Apparently, NYC has forgotten 9/11.
A Sunday note to myself!
It’s easy to get discouraged with what’s been done to us. Being so engaged with the current negative events certainly doesn’t help. As they isolated and divided us I tried to hold out some hope that I could get through it. Once I found your site and all of you, things began to turn around, it was as though you rescued me.
We should always keep hope in our hearts. We all have dreams, things we want to accomplish or things we want to see changed, God put them there. Sometimes it seems it’s taking too long, we’re discouraged, negative thoughts keep coming, we have to shake this off. God is a faithful God. No matter how long it’s been no matter how impossible it looks if you’ll stay in faith your time will come.
Every dream that’s in your heart every promise that’s taken root God not only put there but he has every intention of bringing it to pass. This is what hope is all about. David said “I have pitched my tent in the land of hope”. This is the place we all need to reside. Remember God is in control of our life.
I came across this story the other day and thought of all of you, here it is.
A man decided to go out on his boat. A big storm arose and the boat capsized. He ended up on a deserted island all by himself. Week after week went by, he was so miserable, so distraught, he didn’t think he’d ever be found. He prayed and prayed but it seemed like the heavens were silent. Nothing got any better. In fact just when he thought it couldn’t get any worse , when he got back from trying to find some food, he found the little thatched roof hut he had built had some how caught on fire. He just sat there and watched it go up in flames. It was like pouring salt on his wounds. He said God I give up. I asked you to help me but one bad thing after another happens to me. So down, so discouraged. Well about an hour later the coast guard showed up to rescue him. He couldn’t believe it. He was thrilled. He asked how in the world did you find me. They said we saw the smoke coming from the fire you built.
The point is sometimes what looks like a disappointment to us is simply God getting us in a position to go to a new level. Sometimes instead of getting negative we just need a different perspective.
Life has its way of tearing us down. The good news is God never disqualifies us. He never writes us off. Nothing you’ve done is to much for the mercy of God. If you get knocked down you just have to get back up. Gods mercy never counts us out, it only counts us in. That’s why there’s nothing like a person that stays full of hope. Try to keep the faith and the change you are looking for will come. Happy Sunday J.Goodrich