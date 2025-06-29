Malone News

Karen Hensley
1h

Hilarious memes!! I read a clever new name for Mamdani. Just shuffle a few letters, and he’s “I Madman.” Apparently, NYC has forgotten 9/11.

James Goodrich
1h

A Sunday note to myself!

It’s easy to get discouraged with what’s been done to us. Being so engaged with the current negative events certainly doesn’t help. As they isolated and divided us I tried to hold out some hope that I could get through it. Once I found your site and all of you, things began to turn around, it was as though you rescued me.

We should always keep hope in our hearts. We all have dreams, things we want to accomplish or things we want to see changed, God put them there. Sometimes it seems it’s taking too long, we’re discouraged, negative thoughts keep coming, we have to shake this off. God is a faithful God. No matter how long it’s been no matter how impossible it looks if you’ll stay in faith your time will come.

Every dream that’s in your heart every promise that’s taken root God not only put there but he has every intention of bringing it to pass. This is what hope is all about. David said “I have pitched my tent in the land of hope”. This is the place we all need to reside. Remember God is in control of our life.

I came across this story the other day and thought of all of you, here it is.

A man decided to go out on his boat. A big storm arose and the boat capsized. He ended up on a deserted island all by himself. Week after week went by, he was so miserable, so distraught, he didn’t think he’d ever be found. He prayed and prayed but it seemed like the heavens were silent. Nothing got any better. In fact just when he thought it couldn’t get any worse , when he got back from trying to find some food, he found the little thatched roof hut he had built had some how caught on fire. He just sat there and watched it go up in flames. It was like pouring salt on his wounds. He said God I give up. I asked you to help me but one bad thing after another happens to me. So down, so discouraged. Well about an hour later the coast guard showed up to rescue him. He couldn’t believe it. He was thrilled. He asked how in the world did you find me. They said we saw the smoke coming from the fire you built.

The point is sometimes what looks like a disappointment to us is simply God getting us in a position to go to a new level. Sometimes instead of getting negative we just need a different perspective.

Life has its way of tearing us down. The good news is God never disqualifies us. He never writes us off. Nothing you’ve done is to much for the mercy of God. If you get knocked down you just have to get back up. Gods mercy never counts us out, it only counts us in. That’s why there’s nothing like a person that stays full of hope. Try to keep the faith and the change you are looking for will come. Happy Sunday J.Goodrich

