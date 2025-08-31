Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stew's avatar
Stew
5h

Hehehehe. I must be missing something. I didn't find that video rude OR offensive! :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Mark's avatar
Mark
4h

Certainly the game is rigged. Don't let that stop you; if you don't bet you can't win.

Robert A. Heinlein

Morning Docs. My money is on RFK for this.

The U-Haul meme is spot on. Even before covid (BC19...?) U-Haul had more one way bookings out of CA, WA, OR and CO than they could handle and could not get sufficient trucks back to CA in particular. People aren't that stupid and eventually figure things out, voting (or betting) with their wallets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture