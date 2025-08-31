Let’s ask GROK!

Because everything is public with politicians, this is what GROK had to say about Gavin Newsom’s “personal life” - that being his marriages, affairs, and divorce:

“Before entering the spotlight as San Francisco's mayor, Newsom was involved in a few notable relationships. There were rumors of a brief fling with singer Jewel around 2005, though it was never confirmed. His most prominent early relationship turned into marriage: He wed Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and TV personality (now known for her role on Fox News and engagement to Donald Trump Jr.), in 2001. They were often dubbed "the new Kennedys" by the media for their glamorous image and political ambitions. The couple met in the 1990s through mutual friends in San Francisco's social scene, and their wedding was a big event at a Catholic church. However, their marriage hit rough patches, partly due to Newsom's demanding mayoral duties starting in 2003 and Guilfoyle's career pulling her to New York. They separated in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2006, citing the strains of bicoastal living. Interestingly, they've remained on friendly terms—Newsom has even consulted her for political advice in recent years, despite their ideological differences. The Affair and Post-Divorce Dating: Shortly after his divorce, Newsom's personal life made headlines again in 2007 when he publicly admitted to a brief affair with Ruby Rippey Gibney (then Ruby Rippey-Tourk), who was married to his then-campaign manager and close friend, Alex Tourk.

The affair happened in 2005 while Newsom was still married to Guilfoyle and serving as mayor. Rippey Gibney, who worked as his appointments secretary, later spoke out in 2018, saying the relationship devastated her marriage and led to personal struggles, including substance abuse issues. Newsom apologized publicly, entered alcohol treatment briefly, and the scandal became a talking point in his later gubernatorial campaigns. In the years following, Newsom dated a few women before settling down again. He had a short relationship with actress Sofia Milos in 2006, known for her roles in shows like CSI: Miami. Then came Brittanie Mountz, a 19-year-old college student and restaurant hostess (sometimes described as a model), whom he dated from 2006 to 2007. Their age difference (he was about 39 at the time) drew some media scrutiny, but it was relatively low-key compared to his other relationships. Current Marriage: Newsom met documentary filmmaker and actress Jennifer Siebel in 2006 at a fundraiser, and they married in 2008 in a ceremony at her parents' ranch in Montana. She's since become California's First Partner, advocating for gender equality and producing films like Miss Representation and The Mask You Live In. They have four children.”

Trigger warning - some might say, the video below is rude and offensive.

But it is so well done - and the message is on point - so that I am including it.

Frankly, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Secretary Kennedy is forced to play a rigged game - what the Senate has permitted is allowing one Senator with significant conflicts of interests control HHS.

This is not right, not proper, not fair.

This is a rigged system that undermines genuine reform.

Yes, the Senate has the right to advise and consent to the president's selection of cabinet members. However, Senate rules should not allow a single Senator to impose unreasonable demands on a cabinet member to secure confirmation; this undermines the authority of the President of the United States.

The Constitution outlines the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches. These actions by Senator Cassidy are in breach of those powers due to Cassidy’s conflict of interest regarding the pharmaceutical industry.

Cassidy's pharma ties, including campaign donations and lobbying dollars, as well as the BIO organization document linking Cassidy to their efforts to remove Sec. Kennedy raises legitimate questions about Cassidy’s influence in health policy, especially amid tensions with Kennedy's HHS reforms.

It seems like there is an ethics violation here, and if not, it should be.