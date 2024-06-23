Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you were trying to choose a doctor to be your PCP, Surgeon, or a Nutritionists, for me, I would choose someone that was constantly looking at new technologies, have an open mind, and hopefully have the wisdom to make correct decisions be it new or old techniques. I certainly wouldn’t want someone with a closed mind to new ideas. This is why I have great respect for you Dr. Malone. You look at these new ideas and technologies and are fearless in sharing your honest wise opinions with us, and I know that’s what makes this sub stack so great, it’s your fearless honesty!! J.Goodrich
Being Sunday, the Sunday script gives me a chance to put a “nice” thought provoking post out, thanks Drs. Malone for allowing this. Here it is…
When I was a kid growing up my mother always made sure every Sunday the 6 of us would go to Church. Being raised as a Catholic meant I had god parents, my Uncle Ben and Aunt Annette. My Uncle Ben sadly had passed away a little over 10 years ago, but my aunt lived until this past Tuesday. Over many years living with my mothers Italian family, all in this same small town, my cousins, aunts and uncles were very close. As time went by, like many families, life happened and many of us had grown apart.
When I think of my Aunt Annette though, my mothers sister in law, I don’t think back to negative things that had happened. Though they had 2 houses in view of the ocean in Plymouth I don’t think of her houses. I remember but don’t care what kind of cars they drove. Though there were times when there was some falling out over properties my grandparents had left to my mother and her siblings I don’t think of those negative things.
What I do think of is what a good mother Aunt Annette was to my two adopted cousins. I think of what a good grandmother she was to her grandchildren and what a good childhood her and my uncle provided all of them. How she taught them right from wrong. How she always treated me with kindness and respect when I stayed in Plymouth with them, one year for a whole summer. My uncle taught me a great work ethic and how to do many trades and my aunt would always make sure I had great meals many times eating on the farmers porch overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. They were a great couple that had a great life together. I know my uncle has been patiently waiting for her.
Wouldn’t it be nice to think that when I pass away, maybe, my nephews, nieces, cousins or siblings would overlook the meaningless material things that I have and think of things I may have taught them or kindness I showed them. After all we enter this world with nothing and we leave this world with nothing. Thanks for the memories of your kindness Aunt Annette. J.Goodrich