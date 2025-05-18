True Story:
Yes, fluoride, specifically in the form of fluorosilicic acid and other fluoride compounds, was historically a byproduct of industrial processes, particularly phosphate fertilizer production. In the early 20th century, the phosphate industry generated substantial amounts of fluoride-containing waste, which was initially released into the environment, resulting in pollution.
Rather than disposing of it as hazardous waste, processes were developed to capture and repurpose these compounds, including their use in water fluoridation, which began in the 1940s.
This practice disposed of an industrial byproduct, otherwise known as a toxic waste product, into the environment without incurring any disposal costs.
Aren’t memes great! Many point out real life hero’s, and many point out real life villain’s. Some do both…
Since the beginning of time people have been tribal. In general we all tend to be attracted to similar, like minded people, birds of a feather and all. Who we spend our time with has a great impact on what kind of life we will live. What we all must learn is we only will rise to the height of the people that we associate with. It’s so important who we choose to allow into our life. If we associate with people that are compromised we will become compromised. If we hang around with people that cheat on their spouse, eventually we will cheat on our spouse. If we hang around with people that deceive others, we will probably end up deceiving others. If we associate with people that have integrity we will have integrity. Integrity is what brought me to the Malones sub stack and all of you. It’s honestly what keeps me here.
How many times over the years have we hung around with somebody that we know is not good for us, but we don’t want to hurt their feelings, we don’t want to let them down, so we keep putting it off, holding onto what we know we should let go of. It could be at work, a neighbor or even a relative. Later on down that road there will be trouble, conflict, unnecessary heartache. We could avoid it if we just make the right choices starting today. We don’t have to be rude or dismissive, just slowly remove ourselves, be less available. Don’t sit inactive in the path of the ungodly.
We here are certainly conscious witnesses to this over the past 5 plus years. We watched as groups of people ganged together to create profit for themselves with complete disregard for the health and wellbeing of others including the violation of peoples freedoms and liberties. They harmed people to gain wealth. They were corrupted by greed. We all know people that profited off this tyranny and honestly it’s raised many questions about my relationship with them.
What you are unwilling to walk away from is where you will stop growing. When you do what you know you’re supposed to do, even when it’s difficult, a blessing will always follow. A blessing always follows obedience. The blessing many times will be a good person showing up in your life. This is most important for young people. We should all set good examples by associating with good people to benefit the children in our lives. I would rather have one good quality person as a friend than 20 that are mediocre or worse.
If you hang around with the wrong people the right ones won’t show up. The friends we have inevitably turn into the path we choose in our life. You can choose success or mediocrity. It’s all about who we allow into our inner circle, it’s up to you. Choose wisely. Happy Sunday!J.Goodrich
