True Story:

Yes, fluoride, specifically in the form of fluorosilicic acid and other fluoride compounds, was historically a byproduct of industrial processes, particularly phosphate fertilizer production. In the early 20th century, the phosphate industry generated substantial amounts of fluoride-containing waste, which was initially released into the environment, resulting in pollution.

Rather than disposing of it as hazardous waste, processes were developed to capture and repurpose these compounds, including their use in water fluoridation, which began in the 1940s.

This practice disposed of an industrial byproduct, otherwise known as a toxic waste product, into the environment without incurring any disposal costs.

