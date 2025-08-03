Malone News

I’m sure when any one of us look in the past there were times that we wish we could go back and fix some things. There are times we may have missed an opportunity. Maybe a relationship we wished we had put more effort into. Or a loved one who passed and we wish we had spoken more or handled something differently. It could have been a business opportunity or a job we gave up on. We all know how powerful prayer can be. We shouldn’t get stuck in regret. God knows how to make up for every opportunity that we have missed even if it was our fault. It’s tempting to say “oh well, I guess it’s too bad, I’ll never get that opportunity again”. In the book of Joel 225 God said “I will restore the years that have been stolen”. This means God can make up years of our life.

When I think of times spent as a kid with my father, playing and practicing baseball, I didn’t want those moments to end. After a while my father would tire and say he had to stop. Though I wanted to keep going I understood. Sometimes we would just talk and he would try to teach me.

When I got a little older and went to college I was in a season in my life where I was going out with friends, enjoying my youth, I didn’t realize how short the time was left with him, I missed that time, It was my fault. This I believe is where my faith helps me. All of those conversations I wish I had had with him, all of the unanswered questions, I know one day I will get a second chance. I sometimes worry that I’ll drive him crazy when I do see him again.

In Izaiah 38 King Hezekiah was struck with a serious illness. The prophet Izaiah informed him he would not recover. Hezekiah prayed to God, pleading that God remember his faithfulness. God heard his prayer and granted him 15 more years of life. Hezekiah was healed and as a sign of Gods promise, for the next 40 minutes, Hezekiah watched the shadow go counterclockwise on the sundial. The sun went in reverse 10 degrees. Hezekiah acknowledged Gods power and mercy and expressed his gratitude for his additional years.

God was saying if you have faith in me, if you believe, I can turn back time in your life. This shows just how moved God is by our faith. I believe God is saying I can restore the years that you have lost.

When we pray we should be bold. Being bold shows your faith in God. God notices this. We should not give up on our dreams, God will always give us another chance. He is a God of second chances. If we look there are second chances that have happened all around us. Many I believe have come because of our prayers and our faith. Happy Sunday Everyone!!J.Goodrich

Hey Bill Gates!

Instead of experimenting with multiple vaccines on the poor wretches in other countries (dark people) try cleaning up their water supply.

I got this idea from the sick fish tank. Thanks.

