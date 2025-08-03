True story:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced a significant effort to overhaul the organ donation system following an investigation by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The probe uncovered troubling practices, including cases where organ procurement started while patients showed signs of life, raising serious ethical and legal issues.

“Our findings reveal that hospitals permitted organ procurement when patients still showed signs of life, which is horrifying. The organizations responsible for coordinating transplants will be held accountable. We must reform the entire system to respect the sanctity of every potential donor’s life.” Sec. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

So, how does dead media respond to this investigation?

You can’t make up just how depraved the progressives have become…

California is celebrating Trans History this month... with their very own flag.

The Transgender flag (yes, they have their own flag) is literally about transitioning children. It is nothing short of a clarion call for predation by the Trans community.

"Transgender Pride Flag is commonly associated with Transgender History Month, which is celebrated in August in places like San Francisco and California. This flag, created by Monica Helms in 1999, features five horizontal stripes: light blue, light pink, white, light pink, and light blue. The light blue represents traditional colors for boys, light pink for girls, and white for those who are transitioning, intersex, or gender-neutral." -Grok

The Trans flag's colors symbolize the Trans community's goal to transition as many children as possible. Although under Trump, the US government is trying to stop this, the left is fighting back.

A coalition of 16 states led by Democrats, including New York and California, along with the District of Columbia, is suing the federal government to challenge efforts by the Trump administration to restrict pediatric transgender transitioning care. This lawsuit argues against federal investigations and policies aimed at ending access to puberty blockers, hormones, and gender-related surgeries for transgender adolescents.

I have been documenting the medical harms done to children being transitioned since 2022 on this Substack. What has happened, as we all now know, is sickening. But our fight to protect our children isn't over yet.

This is why the mid-term and next presidential elections are so important to protect Trump's efforts to stop the predation.



Never forget what progressives and trans rights groups are capable of.

Does Kamala actually think she can run for President again and win?