Sunday Strip: Brain Dead
Don't believe your lying eyes. Truth and Reality are what we say they are.
We be heavy on the Biden memes today, cause that sh*t is everywhere!
They pretty much sum up the mood of the nation.
The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Merrick Garland in contempt earlier this month over his refusal to comply with a subpoena “related to the investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents”, but the Justice Department declined to prosecute him.
The subpoena was for the transcript of audio tapes that the House Judiciary Committee received regarding Biden’s answers. Some believe that the transcript was adulterated to make Biden appear to not be “sundowning.”
Given what we all witnessed in the presidential debate, it is even more important that Congress be able to listen to these tapes. They have a duty to the country to do so.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is not directly part of the court system, Supreme Court or otherwise. The DOJ is a federal executive department responsible for enforcing federal laws and providing legal advice to the President and other government agencies.
House Republicans must insist that Merrick be arrested by the Sargent of Arms and that these tapes be turned over immediately. No attorney general should be above Congress.
Fact check:
Chickens don't lay eggs. Don't believe everything you see on the internet!
Yum. Peaches are ripening. Finally!
After nine days away from the Farm and a long day of travel back from Portugal yesterday, we are finally home!
As usual, we arrived home to animals taken care of and a garden well tended. Jill harvested the last of the garlic last night.
Today, there are ripe tomatoes, carrots, squash, blueberries, and lots of herbs.
On Tuesday, we go to Los Angeles via an “econo-class” flight for less than 24 hours for an interview with Nicole Shanahan, Robert Kennedy’s VP choice. We will be home late July 3rd. Our friend, Justine, will already be at the house, as she always comes down for July 4rd as well as Christmas. Then we all will be celebrating together at Nina’s house with the infamous “Quarantine Club” - which is always an outrageously good time. It is going to be a potluck, with fireworks later. Jill plans to cook carrots from the garden with brown butter dill sauce, and some homemade bread.
Have a great day folks!
I'm SICK 😫 of this FAKE/PRETEND outrage from people like Mike Johnson saying: Our enemies were watching 👀 ⁉️‼️⁉️
He has seen him up close and personal, and NOW he's worried⁉️
Give me a break ‼️
We haven't seen him in person like ALL OF THEM HAVE, and we knew‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Dr. Malone, I’ve been reading your essays now for over 2 years. I find that many peoples written thoughts here, where we try to find the truth, reveal a deep level of complexity knowledge and thoughtfulness.
Wouldn’t it be something if people had no filter. In many cases filters stunt thoughts which may halt important decisions or actions that we should take. Unspoken words or thoughts many times will never become a topic or be understood, they remain GHOSTS inside of us. In a way our filter is a self censuring tool that’s built-in to most all of us. (Extremely disheartening to see government coercion so heavily influence what we may say and what we may be coerced not to say).
I’m sure most of us have finished a sentence of someone close in our life. Maybe you’ve said “you read my mind”, how does this happen? Some people are so close to us or possibly more intuitive than others, they seem able to gain a sense of what we’re thinking.
Writing, for me, when unprovoked, seems to be a very controlled way of combining “filter” and “thoughts” that allows the transfer of my ideas to those interested, which is the whole idea of sub stacks essays, posts or writings in general. What an awesome forum, what an awesome idea. So grateful I found all of you!! Thanks Drs. Malone!! J.Goodrich Heres a GREAT post inspiring song, enjoy, your Sunday. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiU2lrGnT7U