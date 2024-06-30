We be heavy on the Biden memes today, cause that sh*t is everywhere!

They pretty much sum up the mood of the nation.

The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Merrick Garland in contempt earlier this month over his refusal to comply with a subpoena “related to the investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents”, but the Justice Department declined to prosecute him.

The subpoena was for the transcript of audio tapes that the House Judiciary Committee received regarding Biden’s answers. Some believe that the transcript was adulterated to make Biden appear to not be “sundowning.”

Given what we all witnessed in the presidential debate, it is even more important that Congress be able to listen to these tapes. They have a duty to the country to do so.



The Department of Justice (DOJ) is not directly part of the court system, Supreme Court or otherwise. The DOJ is a federal executive department responsible for enforcing federal laws and providing legal advice to the President and other government agencies.

House Republicans must insist that Merrick be arrested by the Sargent of Arms and that these tapes be turned over immediately. No attorney general should be above Congress.

Fact check:

Chickens don't lay eggs. Don't believe everything you see on the internet!

Yum. Peaches are ripening. Finally!

After nine days away from the Farm and a long day of travel back from Portugal yesterday, we are finally home!

As usual, we arrived home to animals taken care of and a garden well tended. Jill harvested the last of the garlic last night.

Today, there are ripe tomatoes, carrots, squash, blueberries, and lots of herbs.

On Tuesday, we go to Los Angeles via an “econo-class” flight for less than 24 hours for an interview with Nicole Shanahan, Robert Kennedy’s VP choice. We will be home late July 3rd. Our friend, Justine, will already be at the house, as she always comes down for July 4rd as well as Christmas. Then we all will be celebrating together at Nina’s house with the infamous “Quarantine Club” - which is always an outrageously good time. It is going to be a potluck, with fireworks later. Jill plans to cook carrots from the garden with brown butter dill sauce, and some homemade bread.

Have a great day folks!