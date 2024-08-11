“Joy” is the new slogan of the Kamala Harris campaign.

How to beat JOY™ is described in an essay by Sasha Stone. I immediately fell in love with the “logo” and plan to use it in all sorts of memes.

I strongly recommend reading Sasha’s essay.

Because JOY™ so fits the Kamala-Walz duo.

The question is, can we make JOY™ go viral!

JOY™ is funding the pediatric transitioning of children.

JOY™ is finding tampons in the men’s bathroom.

Richard Dawkins is a British evolutionary biologist, zoologist, and author.



Somehow, people think that the censorship is over because they don’t hear about it. When people get expelled from social media, it doesn’t make MSM. The truth is that once they cancel someone, that person literally has no voice.

Many of us out there have been canceled, and the communities that use Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc., are clueless. They literally have no idea.

So, now, we can add one of the most famous scientists in the world, an evolutionary biologist, who writes common sense about men being men and women being women, as another smart, important voice has been terminated from social media.

This headline is not a spoof.

The Globalists want to see Elon Musk go down…

Watch the squirrel - the one in the background- carefully.

This is brilliant.

Rather grim. Perhaps even cringe-worthy… But so gud.

A porcine version of Platos’ cave.

Comments: