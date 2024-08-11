“Joy” is the new slogan of the Kamala Harris campaign.
How to beat JOY™ is described in an essay by Sasha Stone. I immediately fell in love with the “logo” and plan to use it in all sorts of memes.
I strongly recommend reading Sasha’s essay.
Because JOY™ so fits the Kamala-Walz duo.
The question is, can we make JOY™ go viral!
JOY™ is funding the pediatric transitioning of children.
JOY™ is finding tampons in the men’s bathroom.
Richard Dawkins is a British evolutionary biologist, zoologist, and author.
Somehow, people think that the censorship is over because they don’t hear about it. When people get expelled from social media, it doesn’t make MSM. The truth is that once they cancel someone, that person literally has no voice.
Many of us out there have been canceled, and the communities that use Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc., are clueless. They literally have no idea.
So, now, we can add one of the most famous scientists in the world, an evolutionary biologist, who writes common sense about men being men and women being women, as another smart, important voice has been terminated from social media.
This headline is not a spoof.
The Globalists want to see Elon Musk go down…
Watch the squirrel - the one in the background- carefully.
This is brilliant.
Rather grim. Perhaps even cringe-worthy… But so gud.
A porcine version of Platos’ cave.
Comments:
The Sunday Strip brings some balance too life🤔.
What an amazing 4 weeks of ups and downs we’ve had. It’s sometimes hard to stay level headed during all of this. As bad as things have been, or will get, we all have choices everyday and these choices many times will determine how our days go. If we wake up each morning dwelling on all of the negatives in the world chances are we’re not going to have a very happy day. We all need some balance in our lives. When we wake up, we have a choice to make, are we going to dread the day or are we going to conquer the day. Yes, it is a choice to be happy. You will find from the moment you wake, if you decide to be happy and have a good positive attitude you are more likely to have a successful happy day. If you constantly allow negative situations to overtake your thoughts it will inevitably take over your life. Days can turn into weeks, weeks into months and months into years.
People are not attracted to a miserable person, rather they go towards positivity including friends, family, coworkers your boss or a customer. No one wants to constantly hear what can’t happen they want a solution to what is possible, what will fix things. So my advice is when you wake up, no matter what, choose to be happy and positive and I promise, you’ll see your life move in a positive happy direction 😁😁🙏🙏😇😇. Happy Sunday!!! J.Goodrich
I hope Britain Wakes up instead of Gives up. America certainly must WAKE UP. They are coming for us, just like they came for the pig in Platos’ cave.