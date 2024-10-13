True story (from the New York Post:

Former CBS News staffers are demanding an independent investigation into “60 Minutes” over the brewing Kamala Harris interview scandal — even as the network digs in its heels and refuses to release the full, unedited transcript, The Post has learned.

The long-running news show has come under fire after allegedly cleaning up the Democratic presidential candidate’s answer to a question from “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker about Israel that aired during a special episode on Monday.

Her reply was starkly different from the “word salad” the vice president served up in a clip to promote the interview shown by “Face the Nation” the day before.

The controversy has prompted media insiders and critics — including Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump — to question the ethical standards at the Tiffany Network.

“I think there should be an outside investigation,” one former CBS News journalist told The Post on Thursday. “Obviously, there’s a problem here. If they care about journalistic integrity, they would conduct an investigation or release the full transcript.”