True story (from the New York Post:
Former CBS News staffers are demanding an independent investigation into “60 Minutes” over the brewing Kamala Harris interview scandal — even as the network digs in its heels and refuses to release the full, unedited transcript, The Post has learned.
The long-running news show has come under fire after allegedly cleaning up the Democratic presidential candidate’s answer to a question from “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker about Israel that aired during a special episode on Monday.
Her reply was starkly different from the “word salad” the vice president served up in a clip to promote the interview shown by “Face the Nation” the day before.
The controversy has prompted media insiders and critics — including Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump — to question the ethical standards at the Tiffany Network.
“I think there should be an outside investigation,” one former CBS News journalist told The Post on Thursday. “Obviously, there’s a problem here. If they care about journalistic integrity, they would conduct an investigation or release the full transcript.”
I watched this video with trepidation. Howver, it has 6.4 million views in a week - so, I thought, “maybe something is here?”
Yep! A Saturday Night Live skit that is actually hilarious!
…When SNL goes after Harris, Biden and Walz all in one fell swoop - you know the election is over.
I saw Trumps interview with Maria Bartiromo, he said Elon will be the new secretary of cutting spending.
So many people say I can’t believe how close this election is, (my friend Les Power more recently). Or who could possibly vote for Kamala?
The democrats have become an election, ballot producing, voting machine that doesn’t let the rules get in their way. It was certainly a wonder, watching how Kamala became their presidential candidate, and to think, how is it possible that 50% of “the people” want 4 more years of this. As she said on The View, she “wouldn’t have changed a thing”.
If we can take one motivating aspect away from these communists, it’s that the real leaders of it, are RELENTLESS. With many of them, (let’s take Mayorkas) I sometimes wonder if their motivation is just to see if they can successfully destroy America, which seems to be their hate filled prophecy.
People that succeed are many times not the people with the most talent, the most education, or the most opportune, (AOC). Faith without work is dead. Being passive and indifferent will keep us from our destiny. When it comes down to this election, it’s going to be a battle of wills. How bad do we want this communist movement to fail. Bad enough to go vote? Bad enough to make phone calls? Bad enough to take people to the polls? Bad enough to hold a sign? Bad enough to be a poll watcher? If we all could have 1/100 of Trumps drive to save this country, we will win in a landslide.
In general, success in life always comes down to who is willing to work the hardest. Who wants it more? Proverb 12:24, the hand of the diligent will rule, while the lazy man will be put to forced labor; really this should be renumbered to proverb “20:24”.
J.Goodrich
There was really no place for Catherine Herridge or Sharyl Attkisson at CBS. They're real, honest journalists, and that just doesn't fly there.