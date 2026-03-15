Sunday Strip: Convoy to Cuba
The latest thing.
True story - the Republican Party is destroying its chances of winning the midterms.
Ignoring the voice of the people who elected them is dangerous. And ignoring the issues MAHA supports is a good way for a candidate to rapidly circle the drain.
Thirty children is an exaggeration, but the point is well taken…
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Been there - done that.
This is truly brilliant idea. It might be worth carrying wallet sized pieces of paper with this printed message.
The Doom Goblin with the weird hair is once again making idiotic demands of our President.
Greta would rather see the Cuban people wallow about in poverty, due to their Communist dictatorship than allow the government of Cuba to be overturned.
It seems like just last week that Greta was protesting for oil production and usage to be banned from the world. For the sake of climate change, y’know!
BUT THAT IS SO YESTERDAY!
Now Greta’s furious that the evil President Trump won’t let the Cuban communist regime import fossil fuels to run their dictatorship. What’s the matter, Greta? I thought you wanted everything to go green!
So, another grifter donation campaign has been developed.
“Free Cuba - lets the oil flow freely.”
You can’t make this stuff up.
Tuesday, March 17th- in case you were wondering.
JGM
I’ve never really understood how large groups of people could get so manipulated by propaganda from a government, political party or a group and others didn’t. People that see through the propaganda are still affected however, they have to live with the brainwashed which can lead to division or worse violence. I’ll never forget this one instance, one of many instances, where people I knew for decades shunned me because I’m unvaccinated.
In 2008 I built a house, a mansion, for a wealthy family on Cape Cod. Years later during the pandemic, on a Friday, I went there to look at some work they wanted done. The whole family, was there for the weekend. When I went to go in the house they all got up and left the 6 bedroom 6 1/2 bath house because I was unvaccinated. They all went outside, stood in the front yard while I was inside. Their kids, their small grand children and all but one of the parents. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised by their disrespect, they all went through the college “educated” brainwashing process. I had done large renovations to all of their homes. Although the parents are conservative, the kids are self proclaimed ultra “tolerant” liberals. The blatant arrogance and discrimination, looking down on me, confirmed what in my heart I knew they really were all about.
My back breaking work had made them all millions of dollars which pleased me. I was always good to them, respectful and responsive. They were all captured by government propaganda.
To this day, even with all the facts that have come out, even after being “vaccinated” again and again and all of them getting sick, they haven’t changed one bit and certainly have never apologized for treating me that way. I looked up the appraised value of that house, it’s currently 4.8 million on Redfin.
Isn’t it so human to take something good, drag it through the streets, spit at it, humiliate it, shame it, imprison it and finally try to kill it.
It’s not in my nature, man’s nature, to forgive something I know I’ll never forget, but I do try. Happy Sunday!
J.Goodrich
The RepubliCANTS are part of the UNIPARTY ‼️