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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2h

I’ve never really understood how large groups of people could get so manipulated by propaganda from a government, political party or a group and others didn’t. People that see through the propaganda are still affected however, they have to live with the brainwashed which can lead to division or worse violence. I’ll never forget this one instance, one of many instances, where people I knew for decades shunned me because I’m unvaccinated.

In 2008 I built a house, a mansion, for a wealthy family on Cape Cod. Years later during the pandemic, on a Friday, I went there to look at some work they wanted done. The whole family, was there for the weekend. When I went to go in the house they all got up and left the 6 bedroom 6 1/2 bath house because I was unvaccinated. They all went outside, stood in the front yard while I was inside. Their kids, their small grand children and all but one of the parents. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised by their disrespect, they all went through the college “educated” brainwashing process. I had done large renovations to all of their homes. Although the parents are conservative, the kids are self proclaimed ultra “tolerant” liberals. The blatant arrogance and discrimination, looking down on me, confirmed what in my heart I knew they really were all about.

My back breaking work had made them all millions of dollars which pleased me. I was always good to them, respectful and responsive. They were all captured by government propaganda.

To this day, even with all the facts that have come out, even after being “vaccinated” again and again and all of them getting sick, they haven’t changed one bit and certainly have never apologized for treating me that way. I looked up the appraised value of that house, it’s currently 4.8 million on Redfin.

Isn’t it so human to take something good, drag it through the streets, spit at it, humiliate it, shame it, imprison it and finally try to kill it.

It’s not in my nature, man’s nature, to forgive something I know I’ll never forget, but I do try. Happy Sunday!

J.Goodrich

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Ana González's avatar
Ana González
2h

The RepubliCANTS are part of the UNIPARTY ‼️

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