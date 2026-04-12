Malone News

Malone News

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arrotsevni's avatar
arrotsevni
4h

My favorite is the Liberal vs Republican. Republicans will get this on first glance while Liberals will fail to get it. It sums all about society's structure and human personality defects. A meme so simple but so very, very effective.

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Big E's avatar
Big E
4h

Great collection, JGM! Enjoy your day. Hugs from all of your readers.

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