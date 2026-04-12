Sunday Strip: Cow Pies
and blue haired damsels
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True Story…
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Cause 100 pound baby animals and their mamas are so much fun!
A day of moving horses, farm chores, working on the garden, and riding Jade. Plus, our friend Nina’s birthday party is today. It is going to be a busy one!
JGM
My favorite is the Liberal vs Republican. Republicans will get this on first glance while Liberals will fail to get it. It sums all about society's structure and human personality defects. A meme so simple but so very, very effective.
Great collection, JGM! Enjoy your day. Hugs from all of your readers.