Demons, Slugs, and Self-Driving Cars: The Mysterious Power of a Circle of Salt

From medieval witchcraft to self-driving cars, apparently some things are still remarkably easy to trap.

There is something deeply satisfying about discovering that humanity’s most sophisticated technology can allegedly be defeated by the same tricks our ancestors used to keep demons at bay.

Consider the humble circle of salt.

For centuries, European folklore has maintained that a circle of salt could trap a demon. Supposedly, demons and other supernatural creatures were compelled to count every grain before crossing the barrier.

One imagines Satan standing in the kitchen, muttering, “Seven thousand four hundred and twenty-three, seven thousand four hundred and twenty-four... DAMMIT, I LOST COUNT.”

Never forget “The Doctor” and the demon episode.

The television series Supernatural made salt circles practically standard equipment for demon hunters. Forget elaborate exorcisms. Apparently, a trip to the grocery store could solve your paranormal infestation.

And apparently, demons have another curious characteristic.

In Mark 5:9, when Jesus asks a possessed man his name, the response is, “My name is Legion, for we are many.”

That’s right. Biblical demons use plural pronouns.

This puts a whole new spin on things

Then there are slugs.

Now demons may or may not be real. But slugs are real. And unlike demons, they have a scientifically demonstrable reason to dislike salt.

Salt is considerably less mystical when it comes to slugs. It draws water out of their soft bodies through osmosis, essentially turning them into tiny puddles of regret.

Which brings us to the newest member of the salt-circle mythology.

The self-driving car

It turns out that self-driving cars can be trapped by drawing a circle around them. Supposedly, the vehicle’s visual-processing system interprets the circle as a road marking it shouldn’t cross.



Blame the internet, but it turns out people have actually tested this theory.

There is something weirdly demented about spending billions developing artificial intelligence, installing it in a $100,000 automobile, equipping it with sophisticated sensors and enough computing power to make NASA engineers green with envy, only to have the thing potentially defeated by a circle of salt on the pavement.

Which makes me wonder, what happens when the roads are salted during winter?

And who wants to be the one in the self-driving car to find out?

And now, San Francisco firefighters are warning that electric vehicles exposed to saltwater flooding can catch fire, sometimes days later, when saltwater penetrates their lithium-ion batteries.

To be fair, road salt isn’t the same as submerging a battery in seawater.

According to folklore, demons can’t cross a circle of salt without counting every grain.

Teslas just go straight to spontaneous combustion.

Which raises the obvious question: Is a Tesla an electric car, or just a demon with a lithium battery?

As we all summon the demons of our own creation.



But then there is Florida…

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By: JGM