Mission: “Save the Cat”
Obstacle: “The Cat”
or to frame it another way ….
DOGE’s Mission: “Save the Government”
Obstacle: “The Government” (particularly the judiciary)
Never forget - Paraphrasing Murray Rothbard, the role of the Judiciary in the modern administrative state is to legitimize and support the State.
The treasury records being audited that the courts have put a stop too are the people’s records. Barrack Obama had 30 Czars that no American citizen elected. Nor did we elect the fraud climate change Czar John Kerry.
