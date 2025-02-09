Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.

Mission: “Save the Cat”

Obstacle: “The Cat”

or to frame it another way ….

DOGE’s Mission: “Save the Government”

Obstacle: “The Government” (particularly the judiciary)

Never forget - Paraphrasing Murray Rothbard, the role of the Judiciary in the modern administrative state is to legitimize and support the State.