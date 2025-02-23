Can anyone explain why, when President Trump states he wants peace worldwide, the democrats hate him even more?
True story:
Most people don’t realize that emu eggs have to come from somewhere.
But then many people don’t realize that emu eggs make a delicious breakfast.
The truth is that elusive emu babies abound in the wild… if you know where to look:
Don’t believe your ly’n eyes…
Everyone knows emus are white!
The Sunday Strip takes me out of my dark place.
We all go through hard times and it’s in that place that we grow. Sometimes it’s the darkest times that teach us, they make us aware of experiences that have been given to us. They give us perspective.
When I was 17 I really wanted this car my friend was selling. I asked my father if he could help me get the car. He said “do you need a ride to pick it up”. I said “no Dad, I mean financially”. He looked at me and said, “oh, well, if you really want that car, you’re going to have to get a job”. “Cars cost money, even to get them on the road”. At the time I remember I was really bummed out he wouldn’t just get his check book, write a check, and buy the car for me, doesn’t that sound like a 17 year old. He never gave me a dime, but he did help me. With my strong desire for that car he in his ways forced me to get a job. He then co-signed a loan for me. I’ll never forget my first loan, it was a 3 year personal loan. I borrowed 3800 dollars with an 18% interest rate which cost 138 dollars a month. I got the car and I made every payment with money I worked for. I paid the car off over the 3 years.
Not long after I got the car my father got sick and eventually passed away. It wasn’t until after he was gone I realized what he had taught me. He taught me if I wanted something I had to work for it, and that hard work can get you where you want to go. After my father was gone I couldn’t believe how much I missed his way of pushing me to earn what I get. It was that dark time in my life, losing my father, that engrained that lesson deep inside of me, and made me see the real gift he had given to me that I will never forget.
There are no guarantees in life’s path, but I know many kids growing up whose parents did write that check, some over and over again, and the child fell on their hypothetical face in life. Their parents never gave them that important lesson. That opportunity was missed to build the character of earning what you get in their child.
We all have been through 4 very dark years ruled by a man that lived his whole life being paid with money taken from others hard work. In his whole life it would be hard to find a thing that he built that benefitted anyone more than it benefited himself. He lied to us over and over again to push his tyrannical power grabbing agenda and at his peak of power he called himself dark Joe. These dark times Joe gave us made us realize what we were losing. Those dark days toughened us. It brought into the light how fragile our freedom is. It gave us a new strength, a new administration, and a new President that spent his whole life building things. It gave us a President that is trying his hardest to give us back our bill of rights and bring into light the decades and decades of corruption. Those dark times we all suffered through, especially DJT, just might be what saves this country.
It’s like a seed. A seed that is always left out in the light will never reach its potential. It’s in that dark place, under the earth, that the seed grows into the beautiful producing plant it was meant to be. Happy Sunday! J.Goodrich
Don’t forget Ostrich eggs. One egg will serve a family of four! True Organic egg farmers are having a field day providing nutrient rich eggs with Vitamin D to their clientele! Their chickens are bird flu immune! Sunshine, bugs and space make them happy!