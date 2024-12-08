“There is a reason folks used to have 12 kids...”

Fifteen years ago today, me with our homebred Percheron siblings - five-year-old Solei on the port side and four-year-old Corbeau, on the Starboard side. I had just won second with this pair in the World Percheron Congress Carriage class. Two weeks later, Corbeau slipped on ice and broke his leg. Putting him down was horrific, one of the worst days ever for Jill and I. But gosh- he was a lovely horse, as is his sister.



Jill calls this photo:

“Bad Ass Santa”

Last night on the farm - Gizmo was feeling particularly silly. But it turns out that Gizmo is silly most of the time. The dogs or other poultry only have to run around, which then cranks him up, and off he goes. Off on another silly streak.

As it was getting dark, the quality is poor. But it is always fun to watch Gizzy dance!

The weather out here is delightful! My plans are to feed, drag the arena for Jill, put together a log splitter, and handle our three and four-year-old stallions - with maybe a bit of ring work. If no one gets hurt, it is going to be a great day!

Later, we have having dinner in Flint Hill, Virginia, with friends from the “Quarantine Club”.

Stay safe and have a great day!