A word about AI.



Artificial intelligence will be the next big thing. There is no stopping that juggernaut.

So, we must learn the tools to use AI to our advantage in this fight for freedom - religious, medical, and personal.

That means insisting on standards for training data sets that include precisely what those data are and making those standards transparent to all, providing education on how to use AI at the input level, and training people to understand how AI can be corrupted.

We, the small minority protecting this country, must take it upon ourselves to learn how to use AI to our advantage.

The big truth with AI is that it is a bit like the Wizard of Oz. When you control the data (inputs), then you control the outputs - not the AI system. We can't let the corporatists - represented by the WEF, the globalists, the administrative state - and, yes, the deep state control the inputs.

So, learn the tools, learn to play the game, and then take control of AI programs in your life and insist on transparency within the government and corporations using AI.

Because this technology isn't going away, and it will fundamentally change how we live - like it or not.

If George can do it, so can you! <insert sarcasm>

If you have problems with that one, read this:

Now, it is outside for me - to feed some horses and work in the garden.

Have a great day folks!