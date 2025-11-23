Sunday Strip: Duck!
and take cover
(This would be Jill, who is advocating for the tree to go up Thanksgiving weekend).
I’m sure you’ve heard about players fixing games in professional sports. Congress is promising to take action to rid professional sports of this cancer. Players throwing games so they and their friends make money on bets they make. Can you see the gross irony of these multi millionaire wolves, congress, overseeing the chicken coop, professional sports. I find it very difficult hearing them say they’re going to clean up sports. Do they not see their total hypocrisy?
Vegas is giving 500 to 1 odds, if you’re willing to bet against Nancy Pelosi making a profit off this one.
All the Turkeys in Congress should receive a pardon and go home permanently! Need fresh turkeys that have not been fattened by Big Pharma!