For those that aren’t on X, Peanut was a squirrel rescued as a baby seven years ago, and raised in captivity by Mark Longo. Peanut (and Mark) became an Instagram sensation with over a half million followers. Peanut lived with another rescued pet named Fred, who was a raccoon.

Mark runs a non-profit animal rescue and sanctuary. Someone decided to report Mark to NY State authorities for this.

The New York State police raided Mark’s home this week:

A total of 10 officers raided his house

He and his wife were not allowed to use bathroom alone

He was not allowed to feed his other rescue animals

They interrogated his wife about her immigration status

There were search warrants from 4 bureaucratic departments, including FISA.

This week, despite massive public outcry - both Peanut and Fred were murdered by the New York State Environmental police. Their crime was living in captivity.

To be clear:

"Based on the search results, it is extremely rare for squirrels to contract rabies. The data suggests that squirrels are not considered vectors of rabies and have never been known to transmit the disease to humans."

In the end, this is not about a squirrel. It is all about government overreach, illegal and overbearing search and seizure, arbitrary and capricious bureaucracies.

Has our republic really been reduced to murdering pet squirrels?

God save America

