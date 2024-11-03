For those that aren’t on X, Peanut was a squirrel rescued as a baby seven years ago, and raised in captivity by Mark Longo. Peanut (and Mark) became an Instagram sensation with over a half million followers. Peanut lived with another rescued pet named Fred, who was a raccoon.
Mark runs a non-profit animal rescue and sanctuary. Someone decided to report Mark to NY State authorities for this.
The New York State police raided Mark’s home this week:
A total of 10 officers raided his house
He and his wife were not allowed to use bathroom alone
He was not allowed to feed his other rescue animals
They interrogated his wife about her immigration status
There were search warrants from 4 bureaucratic departments, including FISA.
This week, despite massive public outcry - both Peanut and Fred were murdered by the New York State Environmental police. Their crime was living in captivity.
To be clear:
"Based on the search results, it is extremely rare for squirrels to contract rabies. The data suggests that squirrels are not considered vectors of rabies and have never been known to transmit the disease to humans."
In the end, this is not about a squirrel. It is all about government overreach, illegal and overbearing search and seizure, arbitrary and capricious bureaucracies.
.
Has our republic really been reduced to murdering pet squirrels?
God save America
Get out and vote for Peanut…
Thank you for the scope of Peanut, I asked my husband if he heard of it and he said “yes, they had to use force to check for Rabies and put him down, there’s no other way”. So I read the paragraphs from your substack.
I used the beer stein meme from Friday in our family group text about “here’s to different opinions and we’re all friends because we’re adults” and our son immediately replied with “depends on the opinions “ with this link which is circular reasoning and setting up for 1984 dictatorship.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance
My husband and son are so completely brainwashed, I have no social media not even FB, so your Substack is my only peek into the reality of what’s really going on, PsyWar…