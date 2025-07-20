With Stephen Colbert gone from Cable TV, just think about we all will be missing.

Yah, “that” vaccine dance!

But for anyone who needs more indoctrination and propaganda from our good friends in the pharma industry and government - oh, Stephey delivered so much more!

(If you watched all of that video, you are a better man than I)!

So say we all-

Good riddance to bad trash news!

But what about big bird?

Let’s face it, who remembers when “Bird Bird” tried to guilt parents of toddlers into getting their babies vaccinated with an experimental product, to “save” grandma?

And we thought the good times would never end <insert sarcasm>!

Taking out the trash…



The truth is that when Big Bird became a child predator, it became time to defund PBS.

This week Congress did the right thing. They deserves our gratitude for defunding PBS.

It is past time to eliminate such rubbish from the airwaves.

For more details on the slow rolling financial collapse of old-school (dead) corporate media, please see the following: