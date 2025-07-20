With Stephen Colbert gone from Cable TV, just think about we all will be missing.
Yah, “that” vaccine dance!
But for anyone who needs more indoctrination and propaganda from our good friends in the pharma industry and government - oh, Stephey delivered so much more!
(If you watched all of that video, you are a better man than I)!
So say we all-
Good riddance to bad
trash news!
But what about big bird?
Let’s face it, who remembers when “Bird Bird” tried to guilt parents of toddlers into getting their babies vaccinated with an experimental product, to “save” grandma?
And we thought the good times would never end <insert sarcasm>!
Taking out the trash…
The truth is that when Big Bird became a child predator, it became time to defund PBS.
This week Congress did the right thing. They deserves our gratitude for defunding PBS.
It is past time to eliminate such rubbish from the airwaves.
For more details on the slow rolling financial collapse of old-school (dead) corporate media, please see the following:
I certainly hope this email was released on a timer and you are enjoying a nice, well-earned Sunday morning sleep! Not like the rest of us sleep-deprived maniacs awake at this hour!
You both certainly deserve time away in a beautiful place. If I could do 1/10,000th of what you both do to help people, I’d think my life was a success! Have a safe trip!! Well here goes.
There are consequences for all of our actions and our inactions. Over the years I’ve certainly made my share of wrong choices. As we live we learn. I’ve tried to become more consistent at doing the right thing but still at times feel I’ve made a mistake. You could say when we make the right choice we will be rewarded in some way. We may be certain, a nation that makes poor choices will surely not be blessed, it will not and cannot collect the reward. If a nation turns its back on God, or a blind eye to crime, covers it up, the nation will certainly not be blessed. Don’t we see this in Godless societies?
The interesting thing about a reward is it’s put in place before anyone claims it. There are rewards right now for certain fugitives, all you have to do is find that fugitive, turn them in, and the reward will be released to you.
In the case of a lost dog, if you spend 2 hours looking for the dog with no luck, you can’t claim the reward. No dog no reward.
Hebrews 11:6 says “And without faith it is impossible to please God, for whoever would draw near to him must believe that he exists and he rewards those who seek him.” This is the amazing thing, you don’t have to find God, you just have to seek him. Seek is a powerful word and your search is personal. When you put God 1st place, and seek him, you will be rewarded.
When we seek material things in life, life will get very shallow. We’re always struggling trying to make it happen. I need something bigger. When we seek God we will find instead of seeking blessings, blessings will seek us. Don’t get consumed with things. We are not called to make money we are called to make a difference. We are called to honor God. Sure work hard, develop your talents, be your best, but don’t chase money, chase God. You can work 24/7 but you can’t buy Health, you can’t buy strength, you can’t buy a good nights sleep. Seek God and these things will find you. Seeking God should be a vital part of our life. We all must make time to put God 1st and spend time with him.
It’s incredible when we open our eyes, look under the tent, we see that communism, socialism, many leftist policies separate us from God. At times, when the left has come into power, and they do their best to lead us away from God, we see these bad things take place. People begin to struggle, it’s almost as though we begin to live with a shell around us. Our very freedoms are under attack. It’s no way to live, certainly not a happy productive life.
I have found some of the most fulfilling things in my life have been helping someone when I can. This for me makes my connection to God, and my reward is the feeling I get, it can sustain me for weeks. Being kind to a stranger, helping someone when they need help. It can be as simple as giving a person a compliment. For me there’s no better feeling in the world. Happy Sunday everyone. J.Goodrich
