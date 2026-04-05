Smoked Deviled Eggs

My personal favorite recipe for using up all those eggs our chickens are producing this time of year. Now… there are recipes online that use a smoker, and people go to all sorts of lengths to smoke the eggs. Me? I’m a simple girl, who hates doing more work than necessary. So, it’s a few drop of liquid smoke for me.

12 Hard-boiled Peeled Eggs, cut in half length-wise and the yolks removed and placed in a separate bowl.

Mix together with a hand-held blender or even a blender

12 yolks

1/3 to 1/2 cup of mayo - personal preference on the amount.

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 teaspoon+ yellow mustard

1 teaspoon smoked salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 Tablespoon sweet pickle relish (this is optional).

Place a small amount of mix into each half.

Arrange on a platter

Smoked paprika for garnish.

(Hint: whatever your favorite recipe for making deviled eggs or egg salad, consider adding a 1/2 teaspoon of liquid smoke, you won’t be disappointed).

Cooking hard-boiled eggs:

Bring 3 quarts (2.8L) water to a boil in a large pot. Carefully lower eggs into pot and continue to boil for 30 seconds. Cover tightly, reduce heat to low (water should maintain a bare simmer), and continue cooking for 11 minutes



Immediately place eggs in a bowl of ice water and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before peeling under cool running water.

Who can’t love a President who is so willing to laugh at himself on occasion?



Then there’s jolly old Britain…

This is the disaster we avoided by electing President Trump instead of Kamala Harris.

Kamala is again the top Democratic contender for the 2028 election.

So, maybe we haven’t escaped that disaster after all.

The fact that we are going to have to endure her campaign for yet another two years sends the back of my hair to stand up.

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