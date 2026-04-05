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Bettina Palisek's avatar
Bettina Palisek
7h

Happy Easter to our wonderful Robert, Jill and Malone Substack community 🪻🐣🌷🐰🩷

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7hEdited

I was out yesterday morning working in the yard, the sun was out and it was warming up nicely. By the end of the day the wind had picked up and the temperature began to fall. It was a tough winter for me as I’m sure for others as well. I turned 61 in March, much of my work this past winter was outside and when the 4:30 alarm went off and it was 5 degrees outside it was tough to get motivated to stand out in that cold for 8-10 hours.

Here in the northeast spring is struggling to forgive what winter has left. With 2 inches of snow predicted in some places on Tuesday I guess winter is not letting go, it’s struggling to accept the inevitable and finally move on. Spring will come though like a new beginning.

When I look at the work left from last fall that didn’t get done I know what I have to do, I have to bear down and again clear away the past messes. Some that I myself made, and some that others left here in my life. It’s a constant struggle to forgive and to accept forgiveness. Accepting forgiveness for things that I created is for me the toughest, but it is the most powerful gift given to us, we just have to be willing to accept it. It’s amazing as I clear away all the leaves left from last fall I see the Hostas beginning to sprout up out of the ground. It’s a great feeling of renewal when you are really able to clear out the clutter of the past. Easter, Springtime and redemption, they all seem to go so well together. We just have to be willing to accept it, move forward and appreciate the beauty of this world and this life that we’ve been blessed with.

The older I get everything starts to make sense!

Happy Easter Everyone, J.Goodrich

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