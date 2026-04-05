Sunday Strip: Happy Easter
Smoked Deviled Eggs
My personal favorite recipe for using up all those eggs our chickens are producing this time of year. Now… there are recipes online that use a smoker, and people go to all sorts of lengths to smoke the eggs. Me? I’m a simple girl, who hates doing more work than necessary. So, it’s a few drop of liquid smoke for me.
12 Hard-boiled Peeled Eggs, cut in half length-wise and the yolks removed and placed in a separate bowl.
Mix together with a hand-held blender or even a blender
12 yolks
1/3 to 1/2 cup of mayo - personal preference on the amount.
1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke
1 teaspoon+ yellow mustard
1 teaspoon smoked salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 Tablespoon sweet pickle relish (this is optional).
Place a small amount of mix into each half.
Arrange on a platter
Smoked paprika for garnish.
(Hint: whatever your favorite recipe for making deviled eggs or egg salad, consider adding a 1/2 teaspoon of liquid smoke, you won’t be disappointed).
Cooking hard-boiled eggs:
Bring 3 quarts (2.8L) water to a boil in a large pot. Carefully lower eggs into pot and continue to boil for 30 seconds. Cover tightly, reduce heat to low (water should maintain a bare simmer), and continue cooking for 11 minutes
Immediately place eggs in a bowl of ice water and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before peeling under cool running water.
Who can’t love a President who is so willing to laugh at himself on occasion?
Then there’s jolly old Britain…
This is the disaster we avoided by electing President Trump instead of Kamala Harris.
Kamala is again the top Democratic contender for the 2028 election.
So, maybe we haven’t escaped that disaster after all.
The fact that we are going to have to endure her campaign for yet another two years sends the back of my hair to stand up.
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Happy Easter to our wonderful Robert, Jill and Malone Substack community 🪻🐣🌷🐰🩷
I was out yesterday morning working in the yard, the sun was out and it was warming up nicely. By the end of the day the wind had picked up and the temperature began to fall. It was a tough winter for me as I’m sure for others as well. I turned 61 in March, much of my work this past winter was outside and when the 4:30 alarm went off and it was 5 degrees outside it was tough to get motivated to stand out in that cold for 8-10 hours.
Here in the northeast spring is struggling to forgive what winter has left. With 2 inches of snow predicted in some places on Tuesday I guess winter is not letting go, it’s struggling to accept the inevitable and finally move on. Spring will come though like a new beginning.
When I look at the work left from last fall that didn’t get done I know what I have to do, I have to bear down and again clear away the past messes. Some that I myself made, and some that others left here in my life. It’s a constant struggle to forgive and to accept forgiveness. Accepting forgiveness for things that I created is for me the toughest, but it is the most powerful gift given to us, we just have to be willing to accept it. It’s amazing as I clear away all the leaves left from last fall I see the Hostas beginning to sprout up out of the ground. It’s a great feeling of renewal when you are really able to clear out the clutter of the past. Easter, Springtime and redemption, they all seem to go so well together. We just have to be willing to accept it, move forward and appreciate the beauty of this world and this life that we’ve been blessed with.
The older I get everything starts to make sense!
Happy Easter Everyone, J.Goodrich