The video above is from Clay Jackson, a neighbor of mine in Madison County, Virginia. We are a week into the worst-case scenario for a horse farm, aside from temperatures below zero. We have a couple of inches of ice on top of the snow. This is how horses break a leg, so we have to be very careful in our management. Life is tough on a farm sometimes, and this weekend has been one of those times!

Hopeful for some melting tomorrow - but we have yet to have a day over 25 degrees since a week from Friday. Treacherous for everyone… horses, cattle, poultry, peacocks, emu, and us! Tomorrow the temperature rises to 40 degrees- may the melting begin!

