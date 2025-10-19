So, the newspapers were full of “no-kings” protest stories this morning.
The shocking thing about the coverage was how they completely missed the part that Soros-backed organizations largely funded these events, and all those protesters were far-left. You would think that it was everyday Americans out protesting - instead of the far-left socialists, progressives, and social justice “warriors.”
Not a mention in the press of Biden’s tyranny, or Harris’ stolen primary, or the hypocrisy of the protestors. Because the truth is:
True Story:
Halloween is coming -
It is worth enlarging these videos before watching - videos, which frankly, had me belly laughing.
I couldn’t watch just one. So, I am foisting them all on you - my unsuspecting friend, and if you have kids in your life, be sure to share!
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work here and elsewhere, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Good morning, and welcome to the War Department, because the Department of Defense is over”
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
A recent wide-ranging, 45-minute speech by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has revitalized the military. This speech, given before nearly every military officer and senior enlisted leader from the joint force was a announcement of a complete overhaul of the US military forces to make it a stronger, more efficient fighting force. You can watch the video here.
This speech whereby the Department of War laid out how it is re-inventing itself was hardly considered newsworthy. It was hardly covered by mainstream media. However, the changes being activated will transform our fighting forces. The new directives are listed below.
Directives Announced by Secretary Hegseth
Department of War Military Education and Training Standards 60-Day Review
IG Oversight and Reform: Enhancing Timeliness, Transparency, and Due Process in Administrative Investigations
Policy Memorandum Revision - Special Selection Review Boards
Reduction of Mandatory Training Requirements to Restore Mission Focus
Requirement to Formally Present Purple Heart Medals and Valor Decorations
Of note, instead the legacy press whined excessively about a memo sent out by the Department of War that Pentagon press corps journalists will need to sign to maintain their Pentagon press credentials. These credentials allow them access into the DoW buildings, which includes the Pentagon. And the press is outraged! How dare they have to be accompanied throughout the facilities by an escort! And how it is unthinkable that they have to acknowledge that there will be consequences for leakers of classified or sensitive information (not the journalists, but the employees of the DoW)! At this point in time, only OANN has signed the memo, and therefore OANN is the only Pentagon press corps member. Good on them!
Well, I read the various news articles carefully (there is not a link available to the actual memo - which is weird) and am not outraged. It all seems very… sensible to me.
For those interested, Redstate media has a good synopsis of where things stand now.
This week I will be taking time to vote early in Virginia. Because if progressive Abigail Spanberger gets elected Governor, this state will go from purple to the Calfornia Blues overnight…
"The shocking thing about the coverage was how they completely missed the part that Soros-backed organizations largely funded these events, and all those protesters were far-left."
The mask is off, as they say. And given all the piercings, dyes, tattoos, doughiness, and various forms of self-abasement, I'd say most of them look better with the mask on.
What is both heartbreaking and infuriating is that Soros and his ilk have done this, and continue to do this, right out in the open. And still federal inertia is such that men like Gates and Zuckerberg and Bourla still walk the halls of Congress, get invited to this White House, and generally work toward the desecration of western civilization with impunity.
I’ve been thinking about my Uncle Roly. Uncle Roly and my mother’s sister Aunt Esther lived across the street from me when I was growing up. Uncle Roly loved my Aunt Esther like no one I ever met loved their spouse. This is the same Uncle I wrote about a while back that took in Peter his grandson, my 2nd cousin. Uncle Roly also loved Peter unconditionally.
My sister and I were there the day my uncle passed away. His passing is one of the reasons I believe there is more than just this life.
When my sister and I got Roly into the assisted living facility there was a church a few doors down. Residence at the facility were not allowed to leave the property without being picked up, but my uncle who was very agile would “escape” off of the facilities property, go to the church, and receive the Sacrament of Confession. Over a period of years this would get him in trouble again and again leading to phone calls to us. I’m not sure if everyone gets confession including myself, I’ve heard it explained like this. Confessions are for humans, it’s a human practice to help us deal with the shame. Confessions are not for Gods sake. If you want to be forgiven all you have to do is ask.
My uncle ended up having to leave that assisted living facility and ended up in a crumby nursing home. The day he died, it was a dreary day in December, partly snowing and partly raining, either way it was overcast. My sister and I sat at his bedside, he was having trouble breathing and seemed to be out of it with his eyes closed. After hours my sister said to him you can go uncle Roly, don’t worry things here will be ok. Within minutes bright sunlight shone through the window. My uncles eyes opened wide which seemed to be for minutes. When his eyes closed he was gone. At 94 years old, a WW2 Navy veteran that served in the Pacific and always loved his family unconditionally, the people around him and us his niece and nephew, who had lived across the street from us for decades was gone. To this day I know someone came to get him. Uncle Roly was at peace. J.Goodrich
I’m posting my original story below.