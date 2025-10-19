So, the newspapers were full of “no-kings” protest stories this morning.

The shocking thing about the coverage was how they completely missed the part that Soros-backed organizations largely funded these events, and all those protesters were far-left. You would think that it was everyday Americans out protesting - instead of the far-left socialists, progressives, and social justice “warriors.”

Not a mention in the press of Biden’s tyranny, or Harris’ stolen primary, or the hypocrisy of the protestors. Because the truth is:

True Story:

Halloween is coming -

It is worth enlarging these videos before watching - videos, which frankly, had me belly laughing.

I couldn’t watch just one. So, I am foisting them all on you - my unsuspecting friend, and if you have kids in your life, be sure to share!

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“Good morning, and welcome to the War Department, because the Department of Defense is over” - Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

A recent wide-ranging, 45-minute speech by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has revitalized the military. This speech, given before nearly every military officer and senior enlisted leader from the joint force was a announcement of a complete overhaul of the US military forces to make it a stronger, more efficient fighting force. You can watch the video here.

This speech whereby the Department of War laid out how it is re-inventing itself was hardly considered newsworthy. It was hardly covered by mainstream media. However, the changes being activated will transform our fighting forces. The new directives are listed below.

Directives Announced by Secretary Hegseth

Of note, instead the legacy press whined excessively about a memo sent out by the Department of War that Pentagon press corps journalists will need to sign to maintain their Pentagon press credentials. These credentials allow them access into the DoW buildings, which includes the Pentagon. And the press is outraged! How dare they have to be accompanied throughout the facilities by an escort! And how it is unthinkable that they have to acknowledge that there will be consequences for leakers of classified or sensitive information (not the journalists, but the employees of the DoW)! At this point in time, only OANN has signed the memo, and therefore OANN is the only Pentagon press corps member. Good on them!

Well, I read the various news articles carefully (there is not a link available to the actual memo - which is weird) and am not outraged. It all seems very… sensible to me.

For those interested, Redstate media has a good synopsis of where things stand now.

This week I will be taking time to vote early in Virginia. Because if progressive Abigail Spanberger gets elected Governor, this state will go from purple to the Calfornia Blues overnight…