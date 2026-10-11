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Mike Rogers's avatar
Mike Rogers
9h

Exactly: “….maybe his decision to air this publicly is not to send a message to Americans, but to our enemies overseas.”

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
9h

Talerico may be m.i.a. but his ads sure are not. All that NYC/Hollywood money is hard at work

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