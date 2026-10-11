Are we done yet?



The death of a worker at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute has fueled speculation about biological weapons, laboratory escapes, and a possible public-health catastrophe.

Yet plague accounts for 80 to 100 reported deaths worldwide annually, and yes, occasionally deaths in the USA.

Not very often, but it happens. There are slightly less than one death per year in the United States.

Yes, we do have deaths from plague in the USA too - and they don’t normally make headline news.



One unexplained death warrants investigation.

It does not justify frightening the public into purchasing antibiotics or other medical products.



However, I think the “one day - one death - worst bioweapon ever” fear mongering has finally ended. That is, until next time. And there will be a next time coming our way soon. Hantavirus yesterday, Pneumonic Plague today, tomorrow?



So get prepared, flu season is almost here!

I think Secretary of War Hegseth is doing a great job, but I don’t agree with this decision to live-stream this execution.

However, this cartoon sparked a thought. In the context of ISIS and radical Islam, maybe his decision to air this publicly is not to send a message to Americans, but to our enemies overseas.

10 More Compelling Reasons to Vote Democrat in 2026

An original satirical list, in the spirit of The Babylon Bee.

1. You believe the Constitution is a living document, and it’s time to put it on life support. Two hundred and fifty years is a long time for a piece of paper to be telling politicians what they can’t do.

2. You miss being told to trust the science by people who refuse to debate it. Nothing says scientific consensus quite like censorship, professional blacklisting, and a government-funded fact-checker.

3. You believe the First Amendment is dangerously outdated. Free speech was a wonderful idea before ordinary Americans started using it.

4. You think Washington needs more unelected experts making decisions for you. Democracy is important, but some decisions are simply too important to leave to voters.

5. You miss the days when questioning government policy made you a domestic extremist. Life was so much simpler when disagreement could be diagnosed as misinformation.

6. You believe parents should have a say in their children’s education, provided they agree with the teachers’ unions. Otherwise, they’re clearly a threat to democracy.

7. You think pharmaceutical companies deserve another chance to save humanity. After all, there are still a few Americans who haven’t been prescribed something.

8. You believe the solution to every failed government program is a larger government program. If spending a trillion dollars didn’t solve the problem, imagine what spending two trillion could accomplish.

9. You miss the good old days when the intelligence agencies protected democracy by deciding what information voters were allowed to see. Elections are much safer when the electorate doesn’t know too much.

10. You believe democracy is so precious that it must be protected from the voters. Particularly the ones who keep voting for the wrong people.

Remember, if the Senate flips, all of Senator Ron Johnson’s hearings, with investigatory powers, end. Essentially, Senator Rand Paul’s gain-of-function hearings are no longer relevant. The ability to FOIA documents (and get them), subpoena witnesses and pursue criminal charges stops with the Senate majority going blue.

And people like Robert are already getting harassed by Senator Blumenthal - who is demanding answers to written questions that are none of his business about his and our personal lives- as he is preparing to take over Senator Johnson’s committee chair position.

Yep - Senator Blumenthal will become Chairman, Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), under the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. This position gives him significant investigative and oversight authority, including hearings, document requests, and subpoenas under applicable committee rules. He will use that position to go after medical freedom dissidents - and in Robert’s case, is already preparing to do so.

It is truly is remarkable what young high school-aged men are capable of.

This is art.