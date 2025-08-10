Malone News

James Goodrich
4h

A Positive Sunday Note!

It’s sometimes easy to think we’re not making much of a difference. I struggle with this a lot. We wake up, get the family going, we go to work, maybe help a friend, just our normal routine. The truth is most of life is ordinary. We should never think though, our everyday actions don’t make a difference. Everything we do matters, not just the big things, but the small everyday acts we do. A smile, a kind word, a phone call to a friend that’s struggling, these are the things that have the greatest impact on others around us. Mathew 10:42 Jesus says whoever gives even a cup of cold water to one of my disciples, they will be rewarded. This meaning even a small act of kindness done will be noticed and rewarded.

When you go the extra mile at work even something that goes unnoticed, your hard work, faithfulness, dedication, and the sacrifice you make, is noticed by God. Nothing we do goes unnoticed by him. These moments may seem ordinary but these are the things that have the biggest impact on the people we touch.

When my mother passed away I didn’t miss the big things she did, it was all the small things. Every morning we would sit, have coffee and just talk. I missed that the most. I missed her encouraging words helping me to move forward, her positive message telling me I could succeed. I never realized that those small ordinary moments were the things that I would miss the most. We should always be aware that it’s these small things we do everyday that have the greatest impact.

We have many more ordinary days than miraculous ones, but the ordinary days do have a purpose, they create the space for God to work and make those miraculous days in our life and those around us.

In the not too distant past I would wake and think maybe today things will start to change. We’ve all been through so much over these past 5 years. One positive thing we can do for those that have helped us is let them know, acknowledge it, thank them. Drs. Malone you may never know the impact you have had by using the gifts that God has given you. I wanted to let you both know the positive impact you’ve had on me and I’m sure so many of us and say thank you! To this day you help keep all that happens in perspective. You may not realize by allowing us to share in your struggles and thoughts we never feel alone. To me this is a great thing one can do for another. It’s your hard work and dedication, your essays, your homestead posts, the Friday Funnies and this, The Sunday Strip. With all the negative things happening in the world I wanted to share how much you both are appreciated. You should be reminded of all the good you both do, your sacrifice, even with just the small things. Sometimes I think, being reminded can help sustain the good things you do for others. Happy Sunday!! J.Goodrich

JoanBalone
4h

Brutalist architecture is indeed brutal. I’ve witnessed it myself and it’s so depressing. The same buildings with no ornamental elements for blocks. Then the lack of life and smiles on the people who walk out of them is affirming of the effect of bland. Why try to improve yourself if everyone gets the same handouts and there’s no reason to work hard? The mediocrity machine works well for the residents in those ugly buildings. I thank God every day I was born in the USA! And I pray for those who endure those brutalist conditions. 🇺🇸

