True story

A State Department of Fish and Wildlife sent a letter to a home/landowner asking for permission to access a creek on his property to document the decline in a certain species of unheard of frogs.

The letter is as follows:

Dept. Of Fish & Wildlife: Dear Landowner: WDFWR Staff will be conducting surveys for foothill yellow-legged frogs & other amphibians over the next few months. As part of this research, we would like to survey the creek on your property. I am writing this letter to request your permission to access your property. Recent research indicates that foothill yellow-legged frogs have declined significantly in recent years and are no longer found at half their historic sites. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated and will help contribute to the conservation of this important species. Please fill out the attached postage-paid postcard and let us know if you are willing to let us cross your property or not. If you have any concerns about this project please give us a call. We would love to talk with you about our research. Sincerely Steve Nemel Conservation Strategy Implementation Biologist

RESPONSE FROM THE LANDOWNERS:

Dear Mr. Nemel: Thank you for your inquiry regarding accessing our property to survey for the yellow-legged frog. We may be able to help you out with this matter. We have divided our 2.26 acres into 75 equal survey units with a draw tag for each unit. Application fees are only $8.00 per unit after you purchase the "Frog Survey License" ($120.00 resident / $180.00 Non-Resident). You will also need to obtain a "Frog Habitat" parking permit ($10.00 per vehicle). You will also need an "Invasive Species" stamp ($15.00 for the first vehicle and $5.00 for each add'l vehicle) You will also want to register at the Check Station to have your vehicle inspected for Non-native plant life prior to entering our property. There is also a Day Use fee, $5.00 per vehicle. If you are successful in the Draw you will be notified two weeks in advance so you can make necessary plans and purchase your "Creek Habitat" stamp. ($18.00 Resident / $140.00 Non-Resident). Survey units open between 8 am. And 3 PM. But you cannot commence survey until 9 am. And must cease all survey activity by 1 PM. Survey Gear can only include a net with a 2" diameter made of 100% organic cotton netting with no longer than an 18 in handle, non-weighted and no deeper than 6' from net frame to bottom of net. Handles can only be made of BPA-free plastics or wooden handles. After 1 PM. You can use a net with a 3" diameter if you purchase the "Frog Net Endorsement" ($75.00 Resident / $250 Non-Resident). Any frogs captured that are released will need to be released with an approved release device back into the environment unharmed. As of June 1, we are offering draw tags for our "Premium Survey" units and application is again only $8.00 per application. However, all fees can be waived if you can verify "Native Indian Tribal rights and status". You will also need to provide evidence of successful completion of "Frog Surveys" and your "Comprehensive Course on Frog Identification, Safe Handling Practices, and Self-Defense Strategies for Frog Attacks." This course is offered on-line through an accredited program for a nominal fee of $750.00. Please let us know if we can be of assistance to you. Otherwise, we decline your access to our property but appreciate your inquiry. Sincerely, The American Citizens!

The above little meme caught my attention because during our extensive travels across Europe, we have noticed just how truly depressing and ugly the vast swathes of cities bathed in Brutalist architecture truly are. These buildings are like entering an Orwellian nightmare.

What is Brutalist architecture?

Brutalist architecture is an architectural style that emerged in the 1950s, characterized by its use of raw, exposed materials, most notably concrete, minimal ornamentation, geometric forms, on a monumental scale.

The 'social ambition" of Brutalist architecture refers to its primary goal of using architecture to promote socialism and communism for people of all social classes. Whereby, everyone are forced to live in the same structures - in the name of equity and inclusion. Hence, social equity becomes the driving force for “public” housing. Housing for which all are expected to dwell.

In fact, Brutalist architecture is a socialist and communist construct, especially during the mid-20th century. While Brutalism originated in the postwar West (notably the UK), it soon became the dominant style across the communist Eastern Bloc from the 1960s through the 1980s, including in the USSR, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Bulgaria, and Yugoslavia. Socialist and communist governments, in particular, promoted them with purpose.

While Brutalist architecture does not include explicit surveillance features like cameras or monitoring systems - as those systems were not available at the time, in its style - the design elements, such as minimal external windows, centralized layouts, and controlled entry points, facilitate restricting public access and controlling environments. These all align well with government security goals. Furthermore, the association between Brutalism and government bureaucracy, authority, and secrecy has made these structures symbolic of surveillance for the public and in popular media.

Let’s turn to 15-minute cities. They are supposed to provide:

Sustainability - By keeping people within a 15-minute walking distance from where they live and work.

Community and Social Cohesion:

Economic Resilience:

Equity and Inclusion:

Sound familiar?

The truth about 15-minute cities is that they allow governments to conduct massive and routine surveillance of their populace, as well as impose permanent restrictions on the daily activities of large groups of people. These cities work to exclude car ownership from ordinary citizens by making it too expensive through the permitting process and via road restrictions (such as limited traffic zones in residential areas). In the name of social equity, the rights of citizens to move freely are being restricted.

What happens when one gets a better job elsewhere, but other family members are forced to stay within their zone for work or educational purposes? Where one can’t afford to commute or own a car? Will this cause the extended and even nuclear family to break down further?



During any sort of public emergency, the government can limit who can move in and out of these zones. For instance, if one doesn’t have an updated vaccine green pass, their ability to leave their enforcement zone can be easily disabled.

We witnessed this on a massive scale during the COVIDcrisis in Europe. Similarly, in Canada, people were not allowed to board a train or take an airplane for almost a full year, even for medical care, work, or a funeral. Just think if being able to leave the 15-minute zone of your residence was tied to your ability to take public transportation.

In places where 15-minute cities have actually been implemented for any length of time, such as London, most people are resentful and not happy living under these conditions.

Whereas government security goals were once associated with brutalist architecture, in London, there are over a million CCTV cameras, and 15-minute cities have also become associated with the security state. Under these conditions, the right to privacy disappears… when centralized planning becomes the law.

But it gets worse: Brussels is now actively pursuing the 10-minute city model, not only for “climate and sustainability reasons”, but also to explicitly promote equity across its neighborhoods.

The architectural style of a 15-minute city may not be “brutalist,” but the goals don’t seem much different.

Yep- another true story. The Norwegian censorship authority invoked the blasphemy section of the Penal Code (section 142) to prohibit The Life of Brian, even though this law had not been applied in decades.

And yes, the Swedish film industry did run a marketing campaign on that fact.

Thank goodness for our First Amendment rights!