It is hard not to get a chuckle out of this one:
“Researchers find babies make 'cry' faces in the womb when mothers eat kale”
Fetuses exposed to carrot flavor (n = 35) showed “lip-corner puller” and “laughter-face gestalt” more frequently, whereas fetuses exposed to kale flavor (n = 34) showed more “upper-lip raiser,” “lower-lip depressor,” “lip stretch,” “lip presser,” and “cry-face gestalt” in comparison with the carrot group and a control group not exposed to any flavors (n = 30). The complexity of facial gestalts increased from 32 to 36 weeks in the kale condition, but not in the carrot condition.
Remy knocks it out of the park with his new video!
This one never gets stale.
Understanding how PsyWar works will make it harder for it to succeed.
It is like armor for your mind.
Resist and defy the Blob and the Globalists.
Buy the book, and then actually read it. Or listen to the audiobook.
But most important, think for yourself.
Publication and release is scheduled for the end of September 2024. Pre-purchase link here.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A team of federal investigators was planning to fly to Pennsylvania in the aftermath. But plans hit a snag as they moved to board the plane. The jet bridge had a 5 degree decline, and so the investigators balked at the entrance thereon.
Word is they're still stuck, paralyzed with fright, at the gate lobby.
How do you do it? Honestly the best collection yet.
I have a,few ideas of my own re the recent assassination attempt. First, it would send a powerful message if the Republican party hired private security to protect Pres. Trump. It would tell the nation they they no longer trust the SS's ability/willingness to protect their POTUS candidate.
Secondly, if/when Trump wins the office, he should rightly assume that wether his life was endangered by a SS loyal to a treasonous cabal (deep state?) or now so irrecovetly incompetent as to make any difference irrelevant and respond accordingly. Begin by hiring a core of reliable former agents who left service in disgust during or prior to the #44 occupancy. Then fire all the questionable agents he can and transfer the others to locations so unpleasant as to encourage resignation as an option. He can then use those former agents to rebuild a competent SS once again faithful to our Republic.