Trump won the popular and electoral college; he has the support of the American people.
The “Hands Off” protests are fighting against the people's will. They are the ones who are trying to overturn the democratic process. The ultimate goal is to tear down our republic and replace it with the administrative state. Together with the NGOs, they are directly threatened by the ferreting out of corruption and waste in the government by DOGE and Trump’s White House.
We will have an affordable government either by design or by financial collapse. The choice for that smaller government is between a total collapse or a careful restructuring (DOGE).
For my friends up north…
True story:
If wishes were fishes-
I heard this story and wanted to share it with you, It’s called Three letters From Teddy.
Back in the 70’s there was a young boy named Teddy. He was in 5th grade and wasn’t doing very well in school. He wouldn’t participate, he was moody and didn’t get along well with the other students. His teacher, Ms. Thompson always said that she loved all of her students but later she would admit she didn’t really care for little Teddy. She couldn’t understand why he was so unmotivated, why he wasn’t willing to learn.
At Christmas the students would all bring Ms. Thompson a present, she would open in front of the class. Most of the presents were wrapped in fancy holiday paper with glittering bows, but Teddy’s present was wrapped in brown paper from a grocery bag. When she opened it up a very plain bracelet fell out with 1/2 the rhinestones missing plus a bottle of inexpensive perfume 1/2 way filled up. Some of the students began to giggle. Ms. Thompson was smart enough to act like she liked it, she put some of perfume on, put the bracelet on her wrist and said oh it’s so beautiful. After class Teddy went up to the teacher and said very quietly Ms. Thompson that bracelet looks as beautiful on you as it did on my mother. And with that perfume you smell just like she did. After Teddy left Ms. Thompson rushed to the files to find out more about Teddy. She found his papers that said 1st grade Teddy shows promise but has a very poor home situation. 2nd grade Teddy could do better but mother is seriously ill. 3rd grade Teddy is a good boy but is distracted, his mother died this year. 4th grade Teddy is a slow learner, his father shows no sign of interest in him. Ms. Thompson wiped away the tears and said God please forgive me.
The next day there was a new teacher, Ms. Thompson had become a new person. She took off her eyes of judgement and she put on her eyes of love. Now she understood why Teddy was so distracted. She took him as her personal project and began to mentor him, love him, make sure he felt accepted. Ms. Thompson was the turning point in Teddy’s life.
Years later she would receive a letter from Teddy saying Ms. Thompson thank you, I’m graduating from high school 3rd in my class. 4 years later another letter, Ms. Thompson thank you I’m about to graduate from college 1st in my class. Years later a final letter Ms. Thompson thank you I’m now Dr. Ted I just graduated from medical school. It went on to say I met a girl and I’m getting married and wanted to ask you if you would sit where my mother would have sat if she were still alive.
What a difference it makes when we take the time to hear a persons story. We all should take that time before we judge someone. Give people the benefit of the doubt. Sometimes all it takes is one person to be the difference maker. Think of helping someone as an opportunity, you’ll find there’s no better feeling.
After the wedding Teddy went to Ms. Thompson and again thanked her for all she had done for him back in the 5th grade. Ms. Thompson wearing that same bracelet said no Teddy thank you, you’ll never know how much you taught me.
Here’s a great song I had posted a while back, I thought if you had missed it you’d enjoy it today. I posted it in honor of the Malones and all the time they give for all of us, thank you! Happy Sunday everyone!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNdTG4yHJTg
Over time I’ve gotten to know many of you. Listening and learning about your life’s stories. How the events in life make us who we are. Realizing this makes it clear that we should never be rigid, hard or judgmental with people. It makes me realize I should try my best to look at people through their eyes, and not make snap judgements on people. You never know what people have been through. We can either see people with eyes of judgement or we can see them with eyes of mercy, eyes of compassion. The way we see other people is the way they will see you. Too often we judge people based on our own background, we are all different. We all have strengths and we all have weaknesses. Instead of showing judgement on people, without walking in their shoes, maybe we should try showing mercy, I struggle and try to learn patience with this.
There was a farmer whose dog had some puppies. He put a sign on the fence in front of his farm “puppies for sale”. The little boy from across the street came over, he was about 8 years old. He said mister I want to buy one of your puppies. The little boy pulled out a pocket full of change and said I have 39 cents is that enough. The farmer kind of laughed and counted each of the coins and said that’s exactly enough. The farmer called a worker in the barn to let the puppies out. 4 of the cutest little puppies come running towards the boy. He reached down to play with them trying to decide which one to buy. Just then another puppy slid down the ramp of the cage the other puppies had run down. There was something wrong with this puppies back legs. When it ran all he could do is hobble along. The little boy was immediately drawn to it. Without hesitation he said that’s the puppy I want. The farmer was puzzled and said no son you don’t want this puppy there’s something wrong with his back legs, he won’t be able to run and play with the other children. The little boy reached down and began to roll up his blue jeans. When he did it revealed steel braces on each side of the boys legs with two specially made shoes. He said to the farmer, you see I don’t run so well either. This puppy is going to need someone who understands.
This world is full of people that need someone that understands. We don’t know what people have gone through. We don’t know the hurt or the pain that they’ve had to endure. Many, If we took the time to know their story, would give us a different perspective, we may not be so critical. If you would first walk in their shoes you would find out why they are the way they are. Sometimes we need to stop, take a deep breath, and remember not everyone is the same. Sometimes I need to show more patience and more compassion. J.Goodrich