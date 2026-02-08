Just the facts…

liberal women report lower levels of happiness and life satisfaction compared to conservative and moderate women. According to the 2024 American Family Survey, only 12% of liberal women aged 18–40 said they were “completely satisfied” with their lives, compared to 37% of conservative women.

Similar disparities were found in mental health and feelings of loneliness, with liberal women being the least happy and loneliest group in the survey.

A 2020 Pew Research Center study found that 56% of white liberal women aged 18–29 had been diagnosed with a mental health condition by a medical professional, more than double the rate among conservative women (27%) in the same age group.

