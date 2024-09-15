Remember the crickets…
We are smart enough to figure out that this is precisely what he was speaking about.
JP manages to synthesize and distill the entire debate in five minutes.
Jill and I drove to Ohio to pick up a car this weekend. No matter how nice a car is, 17 hours of driving in 24 hours is a whole lot of driving.
However, to pass the time, we got to listen to some longer length podcasts. We particularly enjoyed the Modern Wisdom podcast with Eric Weinstein.
It is 3.5 hours long - but it held our attention and gave us lots to discuss for hours after.
If you have the time, I thoroughly recommend listening or watching it.
Peter Thiel now out in the open about the cheating.
Peter Thiel says if the 2024 election is close, Kamala Harris will cheat to STEAL it. He's also joining people like Elon Musk and calling for strict Voter ID, in-person election-day voting, & heavy restrictions on mail-in voting "They will cheat. They will fortify it. They will steal the ballots." "At a minimum, you'd try to run elections the same way you do it in every other Western democracy. You have one day voting. You have practically no absentee ballots... It's not this two-month elongated process."
Democrats bend the rules to cheat. The good news is that we now know exactly how it all works.
There are so many influences that drive a person. Who we choose as friends and how we treat people in many ways will reflect where we end up in life. We can always improve but when we’re short, snide or worse with someone, I know with myself, I think, I could have handled that better. If inside you know something doesn’t feel right, whether it’s a person you are friends with or how you treat someone we should always listen to that voice and do what is right.
Growing up as a teenager and into my early twenties many of my friends were still doing the same bad things. I had gone to college and not long after I started my business. There came a time where I had to decide live in the past stagnant, or get away from the past and grow. I know I didn’t want another year to go by and stay in the same place. Sometimes it’s better to do the right thing, even if it means being alone. If you stay with the wrong people the right people will never come into your life, I decided to moved on.
I heard a sound bite of Trump the other day where he said in reference to himself “to whom much is given, much will be required” Luke 12:48? I believe to acquire much and to move forward in life you have to obey that voice inside that guides you. “A faithful and wise manager was found to be properly handling giving out his masters possessions of food and other allowances at the proper time. “When the master returned home and finds how well his possessions were handled, he puts the wise servant in charge of all of his possessions.” (Also Luke)
In many ways I think our country is where it is because time after time people have stopped listening to that voice that’s shouting this is wrong. Years of not listening, not obeying, absorbing the lefts lies, have ended with America in a very bad place. This is how people are destroyed or negative movements and countries get completely out of control. Let’s hope this November reflects how people have started paying attention to their inner voice and our country may begin its path back towards God. J.Goodrich
Yep!
You CAN'T have HIGH PRICES if you don't have ANYTHING or IF YOU'RE
NON-EXISTENT!
That's THE PLAN!