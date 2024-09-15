Remember the crickets…

We are smart enough to figure out that this is precisely what he was speaking about.

JP manages to synthesize and distill the entire debate in five minutes.

Jill and I drove to Ohio to pick up a car this weekend. No matter how nice a car is, 17 hours of driving in 24 hours is a whole lot of driving.

However, to pass the time, we got to listen to some longer length podcasts. We particularly enjoyed the Modern Wisdom podcast with Eric Weinstein.

It is 3.5 hours long - but it held our attention and gave us lots to discuss for hours after.

If you have the time, I thoroughly recommend listening or watching it.

Peter Thiel now out in the open about the cheating.

Peter Thiel says if the 2024 election is close, Kamala Harris will cheat to STEAL it. He's also joining people like Elon Musk and calling for strict Voter ID, in-person election-day voting, & heavy restrictions on mail-in voting "They will cheat. They will fortify it. They will steal the ballots." "At a minimum, you'd try to run elections the same way you do it in every other Western democracy. You have one day voting. You have practically no absentee ballots... It's not this two-month elongated process."

Democrats bend the rules to cheat. The good news is that we now know exactly how it all works.