Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14hEdited

Isn’t it incredible that people from all around the world can figure out how blessed we Americans are after being here for just a few days, but liberals can’t figure it out after being here for generations. Imagine if the world took a few minutes to read our bill of rights. Maybe it’s time we conservatives begin our own replacement theory!

Reply
Share
34 replies
Paula Kroll's avatar
Paula Kroll
14h

I fell for it!! Waterlemons. And I that read wrong too.

Reply
Share
10 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture