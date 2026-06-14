Bernie Sanders just can’t help himself (true story):

In response to the above, the Burnie Senders Parody Account on X rewrote the above; the message speaks clearly between the lines : “You speak of value as if creating rockets that reach space cheaper and connecting poor regions to the internet is some great achievement.



But that is exactly the danger. When one individual is permitted to accumulate and direct so much surplus, he ends up creating technologies and opportunities that should have been planned and controlled by the Central Committee from the beginning.



Now we have the problem that thousands of ordinary workers became millionaires. They gained independence instead of remaining dependent on the State. This is not progress for the proletariat. It is a loss of control.



Individual initiative on this scale is unpredictable. It creates wealth that escapes central direction and gives people options they should not have without permission.



These outcomes must be prevented, not celebrated.



The power to decide what gets built, who benefits, and how resources are distributed cannot remain in private hands.



The 5 year plan is perfect ☭” Burnie Senders @BurnieSenders X

Homesteading for Health by Drs. Malone

This is about the halfway point. Below is for paying subscribers only.

(Hint: the best is yet to come)