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arrotsevni's avatar
arrotsevni
10h

My favorite is the tag line of "...her son came into use the litter box...". A great Sunday LOL!!

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Dianna b's avatar
Dianna b
10h

Do you remember when Klause Scwab stood at the podium with a map of the world, he then showed all the lights going out? Sounded like a threat to me.

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