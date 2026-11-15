Well, not completely over. Pretty sure that big pharma dollars and TV executives are still joined at the hip (errr… wallet).

Who knew?

On Friday, we had a day of airplane travel.

Fortunately, our flight from Palm Beach to Washington, DC, departed early enough that we missed Friday night's and Saturday’s nationwide airline shutdown.

It turns out that it was the FAA that shut down flights across America.

Planes couldn’t take off. People were stranded everywhere.

But here’s the remarkable part. Robert and I didn’t even know this had happened until we saw a Facebook post from a friend whose travel plans had been disrupted.

And we are news junkies. Following current events is part of what we do for a living these days. Yes, there were news reports, but a disruption of this magnitude should have dominated the headlines. Instead, this shutdown seemed to receive remarkably little attention.

Almost like the government didn’t want us to know…

Then in the same week, there was the tanker that collided with a cruise ship, an “electronic communications failure” being blamed -

And then there was the 1,093-foot supertanker carrying approximately 2 million barrels of Saudi Arabian crude oil from Egypt to Galveston, Texas, that, while en route, was hacked, knocking out its computers and communications.

Iran was probably behind the cyberattack, as Iranian state media knew all about the attack before the US government even acknowledged it. But the public still hasn't been told who was responsible or much about the “incident” at all. Just another day in our wonderfully interconnected world - where we are the mushrooms. You know, kept in the dark and fed sh*t. Welcome to the new world of warfare.

Consider the bigger picture. Airlines grounded by computer failures. Hospitals crippled by ransomware. Banking systems knocked offline. Government websites suddenly inaccessible. Shipping and transportation networks increasingly dependent on interconnected digital systems that fail spectacularly.

We have built an entire civilization around technology that most people don’t understand, cannot independently verify, and have absolutely no control over when it fails.

Yet we are told that these incidents are isolated “technical glitches” rather than warnings about systemic vulnerability.

It is hard not to believe that the media and government downplay the fragility of our critical infrastructure because acknowledging just how vulnerable these systems have become would undermine public confidence in that same government.

Clearly, the psywar is on us. And we know this to be true -because some anonymous government official will announce with each “incident” that:

“We (the government) are monitoring the situation.”

So, when the next major failure occurs, will anyone know whether it was an accident, incompetence, a cyberattack, or something else entirely? Because the media is complicit in all of this:

So, what’s a person to do?

And there you have the only answer that makes sense: getting prepared isn’t paranoia - it is common sense.

Time to return to the basics:

If this week’s funnies gave you a few laughs or even made you think, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Malone.News. The world is getting crazier by the day, and sometimes laughter is the only reasonable response. But behind the humor is serious work: independent research, investigative reporting, and commentary that refuses to follow the approved narrative. If you value independent journalism with a healthy dose of irreverence, please support our work with a paid subscription. Your support keeps Malone.News independent, outspoken, and occasionally outrageous.

To add to the story of the tanker-cruise ship collision, Captain Leonard Stewart is one of the heroes of Friday’s New Orleans cruise ship disaster. After a tanker struck the American Heritage, causing it to capsize and sending roughly 100 people into the Mississippi River, Stewart, himself injured, refused to abandon ship until all 191 passengers and crew were accounted for. He was the last to leave the ship and initially refused medical treatment.

In a world increasingly dependent on technology, it is reassuring to know that courage, duty, and good old-fashioned bravery and leadership still matter most.

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By: JGM