It all depends on whose ox is being gored.

Estimates of widespread weight loss (around 25 pounds per person) are tied to the prolonged economic and food crisis during Maduro’s illegal reign.

Liberals took to the streets of New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, and other “blue zones” around the USA as well as the world, to protest the capture of Maduro.

The Democratic Party is defending a ruthless narco dictator, whose reign is known for its massive oppression and starvation. These liberals are protesting for his return to power.

Make it make sense. One day, the Democrats hold “No Kings” rallies; the next, they hold “More Kings” rallies.

The Democratic Party is approaching national political irrelevance.

In the meantime, millions of Venezuelan migrants in the USA and around the world are celebrating in the streets because of the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power.

They’re here…

Personally, I am more than a little disappointed in the statements from Rep. Massie and Rep. MTG regarding the capture of Maduro.

Lots can still go wrong with President Trump’s strategy.

But here is the thing about Trump. He is a master negotiator, and Marco Rubio has turned into one of the best statesmen we have. Together, they can turn the decades-long disaster that is Venezuela into another success story.

Don’t forget, Maduro has given three of our biggest enemies a stronghold in South America. But don’t take my word for it:

China, Russia, and Iran each play distinct but complementary roles in sustaining Venezuela. China has been the regime’s financial backbone, providing tens of billions of dollars in loans repaid with oil, along with telecommunications and surveillance systems that help maintain internal control; today, its role is more cautious and transactional, focused on recovering value rather than ideology. Russia serves as the key political and military guarantor, offering security cooperation, intelligence support, and diplomatic shielding that helps keep Nicolás Maduro in power during moments of acute legitimacy crisis. Iran, meanwhile, functions as a sanctions-evasion and operational partner, supplying fuel, refinery expertise, and illicit trade networks that allow Venezuela to keep its energy system running despite international restrictions. Together, China keeps the state solvent, Russia keeps the regime standing, and Iran keeps the system functioning under sanctions. Chat-GPT

The thought of China, Russia, and Iran having a stronghold on our southern doorstep should make anyone pause…