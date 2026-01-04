Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

The leftist crew will espouse what ever is contrary to the goals of President Trump. Never admitting he is right. The mass media goes along with that narrative because they do not have investigative journalists to search for the truth. Here is a video of a Venezuelan man expressing the truth and reality that has destroyed his country and his family.

https://substack.com/@justindeschamps/note/c-194945798?r=bvdgc&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
1hEdited

Was fascinated reading our Cuban ethnic Sec.of State wants to reintroduce the Monroe Doctrine that jfk so casually abandoned to the Soviets so they could use Cuba to infect Latin America with their polluted brand of socialism. What goes around, huh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture