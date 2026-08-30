My vote for the biggest scam of them all: Property taxes.
The government tells you that we have a “right” to own property.
You buy the land.
You pay off the mortgage.
You hold the deed.
Congratulations. You own it!
Just stop paying the government its annual fee and see who really owns it.
How absolute is private property ownership if the government can impose a perpetual annual charge for continuing to possess property you already own, and ultimately seize and sell that property if you fail to pay?
My pill isn’t on there.
My white pill would be to make sovereignty real again and end property taxes.
A free people should be able to own property that the government cannot control through taxation.
And, of course, the elderly are especially vulnerable to the government’s whims. Retirement usually means living on a fixed and limited income, even as inflation and property taxes continue to rise.
The DSA portion of the democrat party believes in redistributing wealth, which is a charming way of saying they’ve already made plans for your money and land.
Beyond the usual property taxes, sales taxes, real estate taxes, federal income taxes, state taxes, school taxes, local bonds, social Security tax, Medicare tax, gasoline taxes, vehicle registration/taxes, excise taxes, utility taxes, telecommunications taxes, hotel and restaurant taxes, capital-gains taxes, dividend taxes, estate/inheritance taxes in some circumstances, unemployment/payroll taxes, assorted licenses, fees and assessments… and… Did I miss any?
We earn the money. They tax it. We spend the money. They tax it. We invest the money. They tax it. We own a home. They tax it. And after we finally pay off the land, we keep paying the government every year for permission to keep it.
The DSA calls whatever you have left unfinished business
Four years after this video was released, it is still terrifyingly true.
The 2010 home improvement award goes to this new entry in the doorbell buzzer category.
By: JGM
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Willful Blindness
Being unwilling to admit what is obviously wrong (or right) has been going on for thousands of years. In itself, knowingly refusing to see obvious truth is many times a sin.
A modern example of this is the reason most of us are here today on The Malones Sub Stack, the Covid scam. Just to point out another obvious, when the Malones stood up and courageously went against the medical establishments push for the mRNA injections, we here all knew something was wrong. Forcing these experimental shots on people without informed consent, without proper testing and the harms we all saw they were causing, was a plain evil. At that time it took guts to speak out against this, it’s something I will always acknowledge and give the Malones and all of you great credit for. The courage too stand up to lies and tell the truth, even at your own peril brings me to words like honor, principle, virtue, ethics, integrity, rectitude.
There are so many wrongs being pushed today, many on children, it’s hard sometimes to not be overwhelmed. Men in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms. Men in women’s sports. No borders. No police. No jails. Girls can be boys, boys can be girls. Men can have babies. The very definition of a woman unknown. Socialism is good. So many lies, there are too many to list.
John 9:39 Jesus said, “I came into this world for judgment, in order that those who do not see will see and those who do see will become blind.”
John 9:41 “If you were blind,” Jesus told them, “you wouldn’t have sin. But now that you say, ‘We see,’ your sin remains.”
The religious leaders thought they saw (understood) but were blind. Their minds were made up and they refused to accept new evidence or information that might change their minds. They quizzed the blind man twice and his parents once, at first refusing to believe that the man had actually been blind. When they couldn’t deny the miracle, they questioned its source: Jesus could not be from God since He healed on the Sabbath. He must be a sinner. No amount of evidence or simple logic would convince them otherwise. They were obstinate in their unbelief—blind, though they thought they saw.
The chapter ends with these stinging words of Jesus. He came to make the blind see—not only physically, but spiritually as well. But those who refuse to believe will remain blind. The real sin is being hard-hearted: thinking you can see when you can’t, refusing to believe when the evidence is staring you in the face. It’s willful blindness.
I read a sign that said, “My mind is like concrete: thoroughly mixed and permanently set.”
This passage makes me ask, “Where am I blind? Where am I refusing to see and believe what God is doing right in front of me?” We all have blind spots—things we just don’t see. We don’t know what they are which is why they are called blind spots. We need each other to point those out. And we need to be shown where we think we see but are really blind. I don’t want to be willfully blind! I want to see!
Lord, show me where I’m blind, where I think I understand but I really don’t. I want to always be a learner, and not get set in my thinking or ways to the degree that I’m not open to new insights from You. Open my eyes and help me see new things from You today.
Happy Sunday!!
J.Goodrich
I'm glad you posted the listing of taxes. I have gotten so used to paying tax on Everything, the excessiveness needs to be listed. There are a few other people who have listed the absurd taxes we pay also, I hope it really spreads and pisses people off. What to do...