My vote for the biggest scam of them all: Property taxes.

The government tells you that we have a “right” to own property.

You buy the land.

You pay off the mortgage.

You hold the deed.

Congratulations. You own it!

Just stop paying the government its annual fee and see who really owns it.

How absolute is private property ownership if the government can impose a perpetual annual charge for continuing to possess property you already own, and ultimately seize and sell that property if you fail to pay?

My pill isn’t on there.

My white pill would be to make sovereignty real again and end property taxes.

A free people should be able to own property that the government cannot control through taxation.

And, of course, the elderly are especially vulnerable to the government’s whims. Retirement usually means living on a fixed and limited income, even as inflation and property taxes continue to rise.

The DSA portion of the democrat party believes in redistributing wealth, which is a charming way of saying they’ve already made plans for your money and land.



Beyond the usual property taxes, sales taxes, real estate taxes, federal income taxes, state taxes, school taxes, local bonds, social Security tax, Medicare tax, gasoline taxes, vehicle registration/taxes, excise taxes, utility taxes, telecommunications taxes, hotel and restaurant taxes, capital-gains taxes, dividend taxes, estate/inheritance taxes in some circumstances, unemployment/payroll taxes, assorted licenses, fees and assessments… and… Did I miss any?

We earn the money. They tax it. We spend the money. They tax it. We invest the money. They tax it. We own a home. They tax it. And after we finally pay off the land, we keep paying the government every year for permission to keep it.

The DSA calls whatever you have left unfinished business

Four years after this video was released, it is still terrifyingly true.

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The 2010 home improvement award goes to this new entry in the doorbell buzzer category.

By: JGM