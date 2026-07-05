Sunday Strip: Never Say Never
Still waiting…
I am pinning my hopes on Vance at this point.
Only in Europe…
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Last night, we skipped Washington, D.C. (Thank God), and instead spent the evening at a wonderful Fourth of July party hosted by friends, complete with fireworks over Lake Gordonsville, Virginia.
Somehow, this photo says it all. Robert, holding their elderly long-coated Chihuahua with a slice of watermelon in hand, surrounded by the simple symbols of the American spirit, captured the evening perfectly.
JGM
Panels for posterity
Went to bed dreaming I was FS Key last night - yeah, bombs bursting in air.
America250, y’all
😂the wilted flower.. you guys are the Best!