Still waiting…

I am pinning my hopes on Vance at this point.

Only in Europe…

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Last night, we skipped Washington, D.C. (Thank God), and instead spent the evening at a wonderful Fourth of July party hosted by friends, complete with fireworks over Lake Gordonsville, Virginia.

Somehow, this photo says it all. Robert, holding their elderly long-coated Chihuahua with a slice of watermelon in hand, surrounded by the simple symbols of the American spirit, captured the evening perfectly.

JGM