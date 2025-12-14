CHAT-GPT wants you to know: There is no public confirmation that Dr. Rachel Levine has undergone a “full sex-change operation” and that there has been any not publicly disclosed details of any medical or surgical procedures, and such information is considered private medical information.

Isn’t CHAPT-GPT helpful!

Is this a true story?

(Although honestly - I can see how some might think that)

It seems fitting to add a bit of seriousness. I discussed the alum adjuvants in vaccines during a recent MAHA Action Zoom call.

I stand by these words (don’t worry, it is only a minute long):

“Now there’s another thing I want to highlight that I mentioned in the ACIP meeting, and that is that we do have the indication that we may have cumulative toxicity.”



“What I was talking about is that a vast majority of these childhood vaccines rely on a substance to make them immunogenic. What is that substance? It’s aluminum salts.”



“Are aluminum salts toxic? Yes, they are.”



“It’s a question of dose, just like everything in medicine.”



“The vaccines that our children receive have been tested without adequate controls only as individual vaccines.”



“And because our children are getting so many different vaccines, they’re getting many doses of this toxic material.”



“That has to be reevaluated.”

