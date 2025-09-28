(There I go - posting violent images again, and inciting violence).
True story.
If you live in Virginia, please vote:
Remember, most likely if Rep. Spanberger becomes Governor, Virginia will most likely will be a completely blue trifecta (State House and State Senate, PLUS Governor - all Demoncrat).
Could it get any worse?
Yes, it could. Here is Spanberger in 2018 - asserting that MAID should be a legal right.
“I support and I would support legislation that legalizes the right to die with dignity of a person’s choosing. That would include allowing for medical providers to provide prescriptions for life-ending prescriptions.”
100% accurate - I couldn’t pick Kimmel out of a crowd.
Every mom up until about 1980…
“Don’t come back into the house, until it gets dark!”
Every kid in my neighborhood knew where all the backyard hoses were - cause when did water ever taste better than directly out of a hose?
True story:
Your cruelty to insects is noted.
“The only guy asking what the hell is going on” brought tears to my eyes! There are many millions of us asking that question but the “Left” manages to drown us out. I hope and pray Trump can finish what he started- for America and all of us! I believe our voices ARE getting louder, but then one of our loudest is taken out. Thank you, Charlie. For all you did while you were on earth and all you continue to do from Heaven.
Thank you also, Drs Malone for continuing to lead us.