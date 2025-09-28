(There I go - posting violent images again, and inciting violence).

True story.

If you live in Virginia, please vote:

Remember, most likely if Rep. Spanberger becomes Governor, Virginia will most likely will be a completely blue trifecta (State House and State Senate, PLUS Governor - all Demoncrat).

Could it get any worse?

Yes, it could. Here is Spanberger in 2018 - asserting that MAID should be a legal right.

“I support and I would support legislation that legalizes the right to die with dignity of a person’s choosing. That would include allowing for medical providers to provide prescriptions for life-ending prescriptions.”

100% accurate - I couldn’t pick Kimmel out of a crowd.

Every mom up until about 1980…

“Don’t come back into the house, until it gets dark!”

Every kid in my neighborhood knew where all the backyard hoses were - cause when did water ever taste better than directly out of a hose?

True story: