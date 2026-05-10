Sunday Strip: Rat Catchers Needed:
Brain-eating viruses on the rise.
TRUE STORY:
We need to take the people who can catch venomous snakes with their bare hands and turn them loose to catch infectious rodents.
The alternate headline for this clip is that this is Bobby practicing the skills necessary to survive DC culture as Secretary of Health.
Deja Vu!
Every day that Kennedy remains Secretary of HHS is another Groundhog Day for Big Pharma!
If Kamala or Newsom becomes president in 2028, this is how future outbreaks will be handled:
The above meme is, of course, false.
We all know that Senator Blumenthal served in the war in Ukraine.
Be sure to thank Senator Blumenthal for his service!
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JGM
Over 100,000 Moms each year in the USA become a care giver for an autistic child. Sad commentary that just keeps being repeated year after year. Consensus science is the root cause!
You really hit the jackpot today! So many excellent jokes!
Happy Mother's Day!