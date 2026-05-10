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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Over 100,000 Moms each year in the USA become a care giver for an autistic child. Sad commentary that just keeps being repeated year after year. Consensus science is the root cause!

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Norma Odiaga's avatar
Norma Odiaga
2h

You really hit the jackpot today! So many excellent jokes!

Happy Mother's Day!

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