I think the meme below may be my favorite for the day…
For any Games of Thrones Fans - this little music video is pretty gud.
My Politics Aside, Sunday Script Comment; BTW Awesome Memes Today!
There will always come a time that we should acknowledge a family member or a friends need for our kindness and support. It’s sometimes hard to imagine but even the people we think are the most happy and stable can be carrying a weight that is invisible to most all of the people around them. On the outside they are smiling, everything seems fine, but on the inside they’re hurting. I’m sure if we look inside ourselves there are many unresolved issues, maybe a judgement we placed on someone, or a person we refused forgiveness. Personally in the past there are a few people I had sat in judgement of when they most certainly needed a kind word, or understanding. There are times where people may need correction but more often than not people don’t need our judgement they need our support. Kindness or kind words are healing to people, it can be a medicine that we all have and should give many times more than we do. If we had the cure for what ails someone you know you would’nt withhold it from them. Kindness costs us nothing, and if we could sometimes put ourselves into another’s shoes we would be much more likely to hand out healing words.
I have a 2nd cousin that was raised by my aunt and uncle. They lived across the street from me growing up, we were very close in age, and for years best friends. In later years Peter got wrapped up into very heavy drug use. My uncle who outlived my mother’s sister loved Peter unconditionally, Peter was his grandson but was really like his actual son. My uncle worked very hard his whole life, sometimes 3 jobs, and was always pretty well off. Over a period of years Peter spent down all of my uncles money, well over a million dollars until they were living in a crappy motel in Walpole Ma.. Eventually my wife and I picked my Uncle up and took him in. He was too many times left at the motel hungry. Eventually we ended up, along with my sister, getting him into a nice assisted living facility right in my town. Although he fought it at first, he ended up fitting in and made lots of friends, he was a very active man. My sister and I had to kick in a little money each month to keep my uncle there. Of coarse over time that little amount kept growing.
Years and years later my uncle passed away he died broke and I held onto much resentment for my cousin Peter.
More years went by and when there was a death in my family I would see Peter, say hello, but I held that anger inside of me.
Over time probably from his very hard living Peter’s body began breaking down. I know he struggled between sobriety and drug use. I decided I would call him to see how he was doing. He answered the phone with a very weak voice and we had a long talk. He several times broke down weeping over what he had done to his grandfather and all of us that had to pick up the pieces, he apologized to me over and over. I told Peter that Uncle Roly loved him with all his heart and he only wanted to stay and live with him. At that point in Uncle Roly’s life he didn’t give a damn about the money or where they lived or anything else. As bad as things were he just wanted to be with you. He knew you did your best to stay with him and provide the best you could. I told Peter if we couldn’t do what we did God would not have given us the responsibility, we were fine with it.
About a week later Peter called me and thanked me for calling him. He said that I called at a time when he was really at a low point, that he struggles with depression and had many thoughts of ending his life. He said your phone call made me think different. I speak with Peter from time to time, he is sober, has a job and lives with a couple, that the wife was friends with Peter years ago, I consider her an angel. I’m glad I had called Peter that day and that we still speak.
Isn’t it something that a phone call and some kindness can make such a huge difference in a life. It can be as simple as saying, things are going to be ok, things will work out, God has you in the palm of his hand, or just I love you.
Sometimes we have to let go of our anger and resentment and show some kindness. Life is very short.
I apologize for such a long comment. Happy Sunday too you all! J.Goodrich
Going to ruffle a few feathers when I post these on Instagram