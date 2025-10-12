Sunday Strip: Rules are RelativeUntil they aren'tRobert W Malone MD, MSOct 12, 20251771915ShareRules are rules…Take two… when the rules are not the rules?Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareMalone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work here and elsewhere, consider becoming a paid subscriber.Subscribe1771915SharePrevious
I have all my licenses and permits!!!
Too often when we’re young we don’t get the “big picture” of what we’re being taught. We probably all at times wish we were younger, but if only we could bring with us the wisdom we have acquired. Wisdom is gained when we are finally able to absorb and realize those lessons that were handed to us. At that time in our lives we didn’t realize or appreciate their importance. I sometimes wonder where I’d be if I got the lessons the first time around.
My mother was always proud to be Catholic and proud to raise her kids as Catholic. As a kid I didn’t look at being able to go to church as a precious right. I didn’t realize, connect or appreciate how much suffering so many people had lived through just so that building, the church, could actually exist, and that I was free to go and listen to a priest give his sermon. A priest, a teacher, with the core part of his role being to educate and guide the faithful. Isn’t it true that too many of us (myself) don’t appreciate something until a government or an administration forces the closure of churches, or sends the FBI into Catholic Churches to find if they talk of being free from them. As a kid I didn’t get that evil does its best to keep you from learning faith in God, it wants you to learn faith in it, many times it being government. Rights, especially the freedom of religion are much like a muscle, if we don’t exercise our right it can wither and die. I didn’t get this back then how a persons faith in God could be a threat to government. I didn’t get that “big picture” back then, but I get it now.
My mother was born in 1926 so next July she would have been 100 years old. I’m positive my father was waiting for her in heaven. And I’m sure my mother welcomed my brother John 17 years ago almost to the day when he found his way back home.
I came across this video. This was my mother’s favorite song. I wanted to share it with you. The singer is 100 years old. Appreciate and exercise your rights Today, Happy Sunday!!
So so funny! Thank you. How homesteading could leave you enough time to do this too, is beyond me. Unless maybe you're assembling these things while jetting around the world?