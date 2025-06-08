About those riots in Los Angeles.

Data Republican on X has the receipts.

The state of California primarily funded the NGOs organizing the LA riots against ICE to the tune of tens of millions of $$$ (some NGOs receiving as much as $34 million each).

This morning, I read an article in the LA Times that states that these riots in LA over the arrests of illegal aliens are going to be the turning point for the Democrat party. That now, people in the United States are finally going to wake up and realize just how terrible ICE is and how the Democrat party is truly the party of righteousness.

But let’s remember that the Democrats thought that the politicization of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s deportation would make Americans realize that President Trump was wrong about open borders and deporting illegal aliens, particularly criminals. In fact, the politicization of his case had the opposite effect. Because Abrego Garcia is exactly what people don’t want in an immigrant population, he is a criminal with a history of domestic violence. He is an unsavory character. But this is who the democrats have chosen as the poster boy to stop the closed borders and deportations of illegal aliens.

My prediction: These riots have the potential to be even more violent. That people within this community, which is both pro-illegal immigration and pro-socialist, plan to be violent. Pallets of cinder blocks have been deposited where “protests” are being planned - the use of such blocks is clear as police cars were pelted with rocks and bricks yesterday. People are already burning stuff in the streets, and Molotov cocktails are being made and deployed. The homemade videos on X of the “protests” are going to drive even more people away from the progressive arm of the Democrat party and the Democrat party itself. If the riots continue today as predicted, even more people are going to wonder what the heck happened to California over the last decade and want nothing to do with that - what-so-ever.

The Democrat party is increasingly determined to run as fast as possible from the persuadable middle. Big, bad mistake which will be hard to recover from.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee…they be like:

In my opinion, the zebra is currently living his best life.

But according to Sky News, they have spotted him via drone and his days of freedom are numbered.

Bummer. It was fun while it lasted.

Musk may wish this was true - but it is not likely to happen…

“When you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion—when you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing—when you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors—when you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you—when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice—you may know that your society is doomed.” -Ayn Rand, from Atlas Shrugged

If anyone has seen me on the farm, they know I am a big fan of such tee shirts.

Consistency is key - that second push-up was just over the top.

Don’t watch, if you are easily offended.

As liberals pride themselves on being racially “sensitive,

Doesn’t their use of these phrases seem rather racially insensitive?

